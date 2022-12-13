ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vendavo Expands Partner Program and Hires New Global Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, Matthew Kenneally

By STS News Desk
salestechstar.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
salestechstar.com

CommScope Announces Launch of New Service Provider Channel Partner Distributor Program

Program introduces new tools, resources, and incentives for CommScope channel partners. CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month. The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources,...
salestechstar.com

Pactum Appoints Scott Mars as Vice President of Sales

Software Sales Executive Will Lead Pactum’s Global Sales Organization to Drive Business Development and Partner Channel Initiatives. Pactum, the creator of AI-driven autonomous negotiation technology, announced that Scott Mars has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mars will be responsible for growing Pactum’s sales pipeline and global customer base through strategic channel partnerships with software vendors and system integrators. Mars will also work to bolster Pactum’s sales team through recruitment efforts focused on top talent from the supply chain, strategic sourcing, and automation industries.
salestechstar.com

vCom Grows Franchise Partner Program

Industry veteran Bob Hansen becomes latest Program partner. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.
salestechstar.com

Split.io Announces Split Commit, its New Global Partner Program

As demand for feature management accelerates, the company unveils its partner strategy for Solutions and Technology Providers and Public Cloud Marketplace participation. Split.io, the leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider, today announced the launch of Split Commit, its Global Partner Program, providing Split’s network of global technology and solution partners with the resources, tools and technology to grow their business and ensure customer success. Additionally, the launch of Split Commit highlights the importance of Split’s marketplace strategy, having entered two of the biggest cloud marketplaces in the past year – AWS and Microsoft Azure.
salestechstar.com

Flowspace Recognized as Leading Provider of Fulfillment Software and Services

Company ends year with notable inclusions within independent industry reports and analysis. Flowspace, the software platform powering independent ecommerce fulfillment, caps 2022 with banner recognition of its software and end-to-end fulfillment services in research and reporting conducted by independent analyst and management consulting firms. Flowspace is named a leader in...
salestechstar.com

Klaviyo Announces Nine New Elite Master Partners

Northern, Mineral.io, Hustler Marketing, Noticed, AMB Interactive, Elephant Room, Mailody, Code and Ackerman exhibit superior strategy, service and experience. Klaviyo, a unified customer platform that provides data-driven marketing tools, including email and SMS, for ecommerce businesses, announced nine new Klaviyo Elite Master Partners: Northern, Mineral.io, Hustler Marketing, Noticed, AMB Interactive, Elephant Room, Mailody, Code and Ackerman. These companies, which join a small group of other Elite Master Partners, were chosen based on the best-in-class service and experience they provide to customers.
salestechstar.com

Alterian Announced Today Experienced Executive Andy Frawley as New Chairman

SaaS software leader adds experienced technology executive to Board. Alterian announced today that Andy Frawley, an experienced technology executive, has joined Alterian as the new Chairman. Frawley will provide extensive experience for Alterian within the ever-evolving customer experience and journey orchestration marketplace. Andy has over 30 years of operating experience,...
salestechstar.com

Sabio Group Aims to Empower the Global Contact Centre Workforce in New Campaign

Sabio has launched a new campaign – ‘Empowering People to Deliver Excellent CX’ – encouraging Advisor autonomy & empowerment across the contact centre industry. Customer Service Advisors need powerful technology and solutions to deliver excellent customer experiences (CX) • Many are still faced with working environments...
salestechstar.com

Echoworx Joins Mimecast’s Alliance Partner Program, Simplifying Cyber Resiliency

Integrating seamlessly with Mimecast Email Security products, Echoworx brings a smarter, easier, and more modern approach to encrypting companywide email. Echoworx, an industry leader in cloud-based email and statement encryption, announced that they have joined Mimecast’s Cyber Alliance Program with a new strategic integration that provides strong enterprise-grade encryption protection.
salestechstar.com

Mitel Exits Noteworthy 2022 Primed for Innovation, Growth Entering its 50th Year as a Unified Communications Leader

UC leader’s flexible solutions coupled with commitment to delivering sustained Customer Lifecycle Management sets stage for successful 2023. Mitel, a global leader in business communications, is ready for growth as it enters 2023 – the company’s 50th year as a unified communications (UC) leader. Mitel achieved significant milestones and collected several prestigious awards during 2022, priming the UC leader for success entering the new year.
salestechstar.com

Genpact Ranked a Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for Second Year

Position rooted in strong ecosystem of best-of-breed procurement technology solutions delivering transformation for global clients. Genpact , a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has earned the rank of Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for the second consecutive year. The report examines 21 PO service providers on market and industry deliverables and client interactions.
salestechstar.com

WNS Acquires Two Firms to Enhance Digital Analytics and Procurement Capabilities

WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced it has acquired The Smart Cube, a leader in platform-driven research and analytics (R&A) focused on procurement and supply chain, and OptiBuy, a leading European provider of procurement platform consulting and implementation solutions. These assets are complementary to WNS’ existing offerings and strengthen the company’s capabilities in both high-end procurement and advanced analytics.
salestechstar.com

Wolters Kluwer and EY US Extend Strategic Alliance to Help Companies Accelerate Digital Transformation

EY will leverage Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution to help companies streamline financial processes, integrate business planning, and drive regulatory compliance. Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that it has expanded its strategic alliance with Ernst & Young...
salestechstar.com

ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Gini MacDonald as a Managing Partner

ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Gini MacDonald as a new managing partner, based in Colorado. Her 25 years of experience in data-driven sales development, management, and training will help expand the company’s sales training and coaching programs. President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Gini...
COLORADO STATE
salestechstar.com

Wipro Announces the Launch of Capco in the Middle East

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the launch of a new Middle East financial services advisory capability. Capco, a Wipro company, will offer strategic management and technology consulting capabilities to financial services firms in the Middle East to enable their transformation, digitization, and business consolidation initiatives.
salestechstar.com

Wipro Signs Multi-Year Digital Transformation Partnership with Finastra in the Middle East

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced a partnership with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. This multi-year engagement, aligned with the region’s vision to rapidly digitize and bolster cross-border trade, will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.
salestechstar.com

Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program

Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
salestechstar.com

U.K. Firms Meet Economic Challenges With Digital Solutions

Post-pandemic conditions lead companies to digitally transform for improved customer experience, supply chain, sustainability and other outcomes, ISG Provider Lens report says. Many enterprises in the U.K. are responding to changing economic conditions and challenging markets by carrying out digital business transformations, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com

Churnzero Announces 2022 Churnhero Awards Winners

Third annual ChurnHero Awards celebrate Customer Success teams who use ChurnZero to exemplify and evolve CS best practices with remarkable results. ChurnZero, the leading Customer Success platform and partner, has recognized five remarkable Customer Success (CS) teams with 2022 ChurnHero Awards. For the third year running, the ChurnHero Awards celebrate CS teams who use ChurnZero’s platform to deliver outstanding business results, exemplifying the power of CS as a revenue-driving growth engine for SaaS and subscription businesses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy