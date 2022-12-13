Vendavo Expands Partner Program and Hires New Global Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, Matthew Kenneally

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
CommScope Announces Launch of New Service Provider Channel Partner Distributor Program
Program introduces new tools, resources, and incentives for CommScope channel partners. CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month. The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources,...
salestechstar.com
Pactum Appoints Scott Mars as Vice President of Sales
Software Sales Executive Will Lead Pactum’s Global Sales Organization to Drive Business Development and Partner Channel Initiatives. Pactum, the creator of AI-driven autonomous negotiation technology, announced that Scott Mars has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mars will be responsible for growing Pactum’s sales pipeline and global customer base through strategic channel partnerships with software vendors and system integrators. Mars will also work to bolster Pactum’s sales team through recruitment efforts focused on top talent from the supply chain, strategic sourcing, and automation industries.
salestechstar.com
vCom Grows Franchise Partner Program
Industry veteran Bob Hansen becomes latest Program partner. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.
salestechstar.com
2600Hz Expands International Footprint with Hire of Ilian Hafouzov as Vice President of International Sales
2600Hz, a leading provider of unified business communications and the award-winning KAZOO platform, is excited to announce that Ilian Hafouzov has joined the company as Vice President of International Sales. In this role, Hafouzov will lead 2600Hz’s international sales team and accelerate global growth for the company. Hafouzov has...
salestechstar.com
Split.io Announces Split Commit, its New Global Partner Program
As demand for feature management accelerates, the company unveils its partner strategy for Solutions and Technology Providers and Public Cloud Marketplace participation. Split.io, the leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider, today announced the launch of Split Commit, its Global Partner Program, providing Split’s network of global technology and solution partners with the resources, tools and technology to grow their business and ensure customer success. Additionally, the launch of Split Commit highlights the importance of Split’s marketplace strategy, having entered two of the biggest cloud marketplaces in the past year – AWS and Microsoft Azure.
salestechstar.com
Flowspace Recognized as Leading Provider of Fulfillment Software and Services
Company ends year with notable inclusions within independent industry reports and analysis. Flowspace, the software platform powering independent ecommerce fulfillment, caps 2022 with banner recognition of its software and end-to-end fulfillment services in research and reporting conducted by independent analyst and management consulting firms. Flowspace is named a leader in...
salestechstar.com
Klaviyo Announces Nine New Elite Master Partners
Northern, Mineral.io, Hustler Marketing, Noticed, AMB Interactive, Elephant Room, Mailody, Code and Ackerman exhibit superior strategy, service and experience. Klaviyo, a unified customer platform that provides data-driven marketing tools, including email and SMS, for ecommerce businesses, announced nine new Klaviyo Elite Master Partners: Northern, Mineral.io, Hustler Marketing, Noticed, AMB Interactive, Elephant Room, Mailody, Code and Ackerman. These companies, which join a small group of other Elite Master Partners, were chosen based on the best-in-class service and experience they provide to customers.
salestechstar.com
Alterian Announced Today Experienced Executive Andy Frawley as New Chairman
SaaS software leader adds experienced technology executive to Board. Alterian announced today that Andy Frawley, an experienced technology executive, has joined Alterian as the new Chairman. Frawley will provide extensive experience for Alterian within the ever-evolving customer experience and journey orchestration marketplace. Andy has over 30 years of operating experience,...
salestechstar.com
Sabio Group Aims to Empower the Global Contact Centre Workforce in New Campaign
Sabio has launched a new campaign – ‘Empowering People to Deliver Excellent CX’ – encouraging Advisor autonomy & empowerment across the contact centre industry. Customer Service Advisors need powerful technology and solutions to deliver excellent customer experiences (CX) • Many are still faced with working environments...
salestechstar.com
Echoworx Joins Mimecast’s Alliance Partner Program, Simplifying Cyber Resiliency
Integrating seamlessly with Mimecast Email Security products, Echoworx brings a smarter, easier, and more modern approach to encrypting companywide email. Echoworx, an industry leader in cloud-based email and statement encryption, announced that they have joined Mimecast’s Cyber Alliance Program with a new strategic integration that provides strong enterprise-grade encryption protection.
salestechstar.com
Mitel Exits Noteworthy 2022 Primed for Innovation, Growth Entering its 50th Year as a Unified Communications Leader
UC leader’s flexible solutions coupled with commitment to delivering sustained Customer Lifecycle Management sets stage for successful 2023. Mitel, a global leader in business communications, is ready for growth as it enters 2023 – the company’s 50th year as a unified communications (UC) leader. Mitel achieved significant milestones and collected several prestigious awards during 2022, priming the UC leader for success entering the new year.
salestechstar.com
Genpact Ranked a Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for Second Year
Position rooted in strong ecosystem of best-of-breed procurement technology solutions delivering transformation for global clients. Genpact , a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has earned the rank of Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for the second consecutive year. The report examines 21 PO service providers on market and industry deliverables and client interactions.
salestechstar.com
WNS Acquires Two Firms to Enhance Digital Analytics and Procurement Capabilities
WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced it has acquired The Smart Cube, a leader in platform-driven research and analytics (R&A) focused on procurement and supply chain, and OptiBuy, a leading European provider of procurement platform consulting and implementation solutions. These assets are complementary to WNS’ existing offerings and strengthen the company’s capabilities in both high-end procurement and advanced analytics.
salestechstar.com
Wolters Kluwer and EY US Extend Strategic Alliance to Help Companies Accelerate Digital Transformation
EY will leverage Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution to help companies streamline financial processes, integrate business planning, and drive regulatory compliance. Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that it has expanded its strategic alliance with Ernst & Young...
salestechstar.com
ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Gini MacDonald as a Managing Partner
ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Gini MacDonald as a new managing partner, based in Colorado. Her 25 years of experience in data-driven sales development, management, and training will help expand the company’s sales training and coaching programs. President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Gini...
salestechstar.com
Wipro Announces the Launch of Capco in the Middle East
Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the launch of a new Middle East financial services advisory capability. Capco, a Wipro company, will offer strategic management and technology consulting capabilities to financial services firms in the Middle East to enable their transformation, digitization, and business consolidation initiatives.
salestechstar.com
Wipro Signs Multi-Year Digital Transformation Partnership with Finastra in the Middle East
Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced a partnership with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. This multi-year engagement, aligned with the region’s vision to rapidly digitize and bolster cross-border trade, will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.
salestechstar.com
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
salestechstar.com
U.K. Firms Meet Economic Challenges With Digital Solutions
Post-pandemic conditions lead companies to digitally transform for improved customer experience, supply chain, sustainability and other outcomes, ISG Provider Lens report says. Many enterprises in the U.K. are responding to changing economic conditions and challenging markets by carrying out digital business transformations, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
Churnzero Announces 2022 Churnhero Awards Winners
Third annual ChurnHero Awards celebrate Customer Success teams who use ChurnZero to exemplify and evolve CS best practices with remarkable results. ChurnZero, the leading Customer Success platform and partner, has recognized five remarkable Customer Success (CS) teams with 2022 ChurnHero Awards. For the third year running, the ChurnHero Awards celebrate CS teams who use ChurnZero’s platform to deliver outstanding business results, exemplifying the power of CS as a revenue-driving growth engine for SaaS and subscription businesses.
