(Bob Hague, WRN) It's not too late to get your flu shot. Tom Haupt is Influenza Surveillance Coordinator with the Department of Health Services. “The good point is RSV is on a decline. The bad news is that influenza is on a significant increase, and we anticipate that it will continue on for many more weeks before we actually start plateauing and start seeing a decrease.”

