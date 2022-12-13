Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Releases Preliminary Employment Estimates for November
The Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary employment estimates for the month of November 2022, which showed Wisconsin has added 6,500 nonfarm and 5,800 total private sector jobs. The data also showed that Wisconsin had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in November, unchanged from...
Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Shares Tips if Wisconsinites Experienced Storm Damage this Week
Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek is sharing tips and reminders for Wisconsinites who may have experienced property damage from this week’s winter storm. “Heavy snow or ice may have caused power outages or damage to property over the last couple of days.” said Commissioner Houdek. “If you experienced any damage, it’s important to notify your insurance agent or company right away to begin the claim process.”
Wisconsin Natural Resources Board Votes to Proceed with Regulating Forever Chemicals in Groundwater
(AP) Wisconsin’s natural resources board has voted to proceed with regulating so-called forever chemicals in the state’s groundwater. The unanimous vote Wednesday by the state Natural Resources Board comes 10 months after groundwater regulations for PFAS chemicals were scrapped under pressure from the state’s powerful business industry. Regulators in February adopted standards for surface and drinking water.
Wausau Native Crowned Miss America 2023
(Drake Bentley and Jamie Rokus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) Miss Wisconsin has won the title of Miss America 2023. According to Drake Bentley and Jamie Rokus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wausau native Grace Stanke, a 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison, is the third woman from Wisconsin to be crowned as Miss America.
AAA Predicts Year-End Holiday Season Will be Third Busiest Travel Period on Record for Wisconsin
(WMTV) AAA predicts that this year-end holiday season will be the third busiest travel period on record for Wisconsin. In an estimate released Monday, AAA anticipates more than 2.2 million Wisconsinites will travel at least 50 miles from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. AAA pointed out that it’s an increase of 72,000 people more than the previous year.
Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety Reminds Students Speak Up, Speak Out Tip Line Still Available
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety has received more than 1,000 tips to the Speak Up, Speak Out tip line between September 1, 2022, and December 1, 2022. SUSO is a statewide confidential reporting system designed to be a safe place for students, school staff, and community...
Flu Shots Recommended as Cases Increase Amid Low Vaccination Rates
(Bob Hague, WRN) It's not too late to get your flu shot. Tom Haupt is Influenza Surveillance Coordinator with the Department of Health Services. “The good point is RSV is on a decline. The bad news is that influenza is on a significant increase, and we anticipate that it will continue on for many more weeks before we actually start plateauing and start seeing a decrease.”
Local Students to Receive Young Distinguished Junior Holstein Honors
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Holstein Association will be hosting its annual Junior Holstein Convention in Manitowoc next month. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the event will commence with numerous activities for hundreds of junior members in attendance, including a dairy bowl contest and dairy jeopardy, as well as a contest room with arts and crafts, advertising, county scrapbook, and photography contests.
