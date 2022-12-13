Read full article on original website
Yankee Candle Gift Set only $10!
Wow! This is a great deal on this Yankee Candle Gift Set!. Walmart has this Yankee Candle Gift Set 3 Signature Small Tumbler Set for just $10 right now!. That’s just $3.33 per candle which is a HOT deal. This would make a great last minute gift idea. Choose...
TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie only $6.99!
This is a super hot deal on this popular TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie!. Amazon has this TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie for only $6.99 right now!. There are three color options to choose from at this price: Sunset/Mermaid, Light Pink and Dark Pink, and Light Pink +...
Spend $25 on Olay Products and Get a Free $25 Gift Card
This deal is definitely beautiful for bargain hunters. For a limited time, Olay is giving customers a reason to smile, thanks to this holiday rebate program from Procter & Gamble. Receive a $25 digital gift card of your choice, when you purchase $25 of Olay Facial Skin Care products. It’s...
Silicone Spatula 4-Piece Set only $3.12!
Amazon has this 4-Piece Silicone Spatula Set for just $6.24! Plus, the orange color is on sale Buy One, Get One Free!. Buy two sets and you will pay just $3.12 per set which is such a hot deal. This has thousands of five star reviews. Sign up for a...
Amazon Essentials Kids’ Snow Pants and Snow Bibs only $15!
Looking forward to snowy days? This is a GREAT deal on these Amazon Essentials Kids’ Snow Pants and Snow Bibs!. Today only, Amazon has Amazon Essentials Kids’ Snow Pants and Snow Bibs for only $15!. Choose from several options. This is a great deal and won’t last long....
I've been a teacher for 12 years. Please: Skip the holiday mug and give your kid's teacher a gift card instead
Although any holiday gift is a nice gesture, gift cards can treat teachers, help them with expenses, and go toward professional development.
Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock on this date
Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, owing to the soaring energy prices, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in, it’s a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the...
Amazon Has a Secret Sale Section with Amazing Deals on Kids Toys
EVER WISHED you could take a peak inside Santa's workshop to finish your holiday shopping? You can (almost) because tucked away on Amazon's website is one of their best-kept secrets, the Toys & Games deals section. It's like having Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day available all year round! With discounts of up to 89% off, you'll save big on toys and games for everyone on your list.
Simply Brand Snacks Variety Pack, 36 count only $13.28 shipped!
Stock up on these Simply Brand Variety snacks with this deal!. Amazon has these Simply Brand Snacks Variety Pack, 36 count for just $13.28 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s just $0.37 per pack shipped which is a great deal. Note: Once your order ships, you...
Save up to 70% on best-selling fleece parkas and jackets at the Lands' End holiday sale
Save on outwear for women, men and kids, including snowboots, parkas and fleece during the Lands' End holiday sale.
Kaensi Ankle Boots only $19.79 + shipping!
Zulily has these Kaensi Ankle Boots for just $19.79 right now!. Choose from several colors and styles. These are SO cute. Shipping is free on orders over $89. And if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
Dunkin’ is giving away free doughnuts for 12 straight days
Hearing the classic holiday carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” makes you wonder how the singer’s “true love” managed to secure a full band, dancers, no less than eight cows and all those birds, right on schedule. It really makes you look critically at your own gift-giving abilities. Luckily, in today’s world, while you could probably find “12 drummers drumming,” you could also just give the ones you love five rings of a non-gold variety — freshly baked and frosted.
Six LEGO Minifigures Building Toy Sets only $20.99!
These LEGO Minifigures Sets would make great stocking stuffers. Target has this LEGO Minifigures Building Toy Set (6 Pack) for just $20.99 right now!. That’s just $3.50 per pack which is a great deal. These would make perfect stocking stuffers. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
Gift guide 2022: Today's best deals at Walmart
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention, Walmart shoppers: Christmas and Hanukkah are almost here. Fortunately, there are still a ton of great deals to shop...
These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
HOT Deals on Clinique Skincare Sets!
HSN currently has Clinique Skincare Sets on sale up to 30% off. Plus, new HSN customers can use code HSN2022 to save an additional $20 off any $40+ purchase. And as a bonus, you’ll score a FREE Clinique Pop Lipstick with your purchase of select sets!. These are great...
Old Navy: Kid’s Microfleece Pajama Jogger Pants only $4.99-$5.99!
Do your kids need new pajama pants? This is a great deal today!. Today only, Old Navy has Boy’s and Girl’s Microfleece Pajama Jogger Pants on sale for just $4.99 and $5.99!. There are several colors and designs to choose from. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping...
Honeywell 16-Foot Indoor LED Strip Light with Remote only $9.97!
These LED Strip Lights would make a great gift for a tween or teen!. Walmart has this 16.4″ Honeywell Multi Color Motion Activated RGB Indoor LED Strip Light with Remote for only $9.97 right now!. This is regularly $24.97 and has great reviews. A fun gift idea for a...
Squishmallows 2-Piece Travel Set only $27!
Oh my goodness! These Squishmallows Travel Sets are SO cute!. Walmart has these Squishmallows 2-Piece Travel Sets with 18″ Luggage and 10″ Plush Backpack for only $27 right now!. There are four colors to choose from. These are SO cute and would make such a great gift idea.
