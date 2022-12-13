Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
NFL Week 15 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios, Predictions, Tom Brady’s Future
We’re in Week 15 of the NFL season, and only the Eagles have clinched a playoff berth, while the Bears, Texans and Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention. So 28 teams still have hopes of making the postseason tournament, and five of those teams can clinch playoff spots Sunday.
Albany Herald
Week 15 Cheat Sheet: That's Mr. Chigoziem Okonkwo to You
Although they won by eight points, the 49ers victory against the Seahawks wasn't as close as the final score indicated. A redemption arc for Kyle Shanahan may be in the cards, as pointed out by Conor Orr. Seattle scored a touchdown with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter to bridge the gap to the eventual final score of 21-13. The 49ers had a Deommodore Lenoir pick-six overturned early in the third quarter on a roughing the passer call against Nick Bosa. He did fall on Geno Smith with his full weight, but the call wasn't clear-cut and fell into this season's recurring narrative of overprotective penalties that seem to treat quarterbacks with kid gloves. That pick-six would've made it 28-3 early in the third quarter but the rout turned into more of a stalemate in the second half.
Albany Herald
Fantasy Football League Winners: Trevor Lawrence, Isiah Pacheco
The fantasy football playoffs are here! If you've reached this point, give yourself a pat on the back (I'll give you a minute, go ahead) … okay, now, it's time to get back to work! Part of that work is knowing which players you didn't draft as fantasy starters are now in a position to lead you to the promised land and should be in your lineups, even ahead of some "big names" who aren't producing big numbers lately.
Albany Herald
The End of the Brady Era, and a New Way to Think About Quarterbacks
The worst and most accurate observation you can make about Tom Brady right now is that he has the same chance of winning this year’s Super Bowl as Peyton Manning does. Brady’s Bucs might make the playoffs, but only for bookkeeping reasons: Somebody has to win the NFC South—it is, quite literally, in the rulebook. The Bucs are lousy and unworthy of belief, and Brady (who said earlier this year that he sees “a lot of bad football” in the league) surely knows it.
Albany Herald
Patriots-Raiders Week 15 Odds, Betting Insights
When the Raiders reflect on 2022, they can point to Week 13 as a missed opportunity. A disappointing defensive penalty (batting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands) after a winning play helped Baker Mayfield build his comeback story. With a win, Las Vegas would have weathered a couple of receiving injuries (Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow), a challenging schedule (eight road games over 13 weeks), and some defining close character losses (six games by a touchdown or less) to remain a playoff contender. Instead, the Raiders need to run the table with much-needed help to consider 2022 a success.
Albany Herald
Former Cardinals OL Coach Denies Groping Allegations
Last month the Cardinals fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler after their game in Mexico City after Mexican authorities told the team he’d groped a woman the night before the game, according to ESPN. The team sent Kugler back to Arizona and announced the firing Tuesday but declined to explain the reasoning for the decision.
Albany Herald
UFC Fight Night Best Bets: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
After a UFC 282 packed with controversy, the promotion returns to its home at the APEX on Saturday night with one of the most evenly matched main events in recent memory. In the 185 lb. division, two top-seven ranked fighters coming off losses face off to get back in title contention. SI Sportsbook has this bout listed as a pick 'em, with both fighters at -110 odds. With two dangerous strikers battling in the smaller Octagon at the APEX, fight fans can expect to see some fireworks.
Albany Herald
Warriors Could Find Themselves in Deep Water Without Curry
There’s really no way to dress up what the Stephen Curry injury means for the Warriors. Depending on the length of time he’s out with a shoulder injury—one that sounds like it will sideline him for at least a few weeks—Golden State could be in real trouble in and around the back end of the Western Conference playoff race.
Albany Herald
Top Potential Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2023
Tom Brady, 45, is going to have decisions to make at the end of the 2022 NFL season. After retiring this past offseason and then un-retiring not 2 months later, it is hard to imagine Brady coming back just for one year - especially with how the season has played out so far for himself and the Bucs.
Comments / 0