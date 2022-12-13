Although they won by eight points, the 49ers victory against the Seahawks wasn't as close as the final score indicated. A redemption arc for Kyle Shanahan may be in the cards, as pointed out by Conor Orr. Seattle scored a touchdown with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter to bridge the gap to the eventual final score of 21-13. The 49ers had a Deommodore Lenoir pick-six overturned early in the third quarter on a roughing the passer call against Nick Bosa. He did fall on Geno Smith with his full weight, but the call wasn't clear-cut and fell into this season's recurring narrative of overprotective penalties that seem to treat quarterbacks with kid gloves. That pick-six would've made it 28-3 early in the third quarter but the rout turned into more of a stalemate in the second half.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO