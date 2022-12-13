Read full article on original website
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
'We didn’t want to lose anybody': Fickell has been able to regain players during transfer portal window
MADISON, Wis. — When Luke Fickell arrived as the Wisconsin Badgers' new head coach on Nov. 27, he had a week to spare before the most chaotic period on college football's calendar began. The winter transfer portal window was set to open eight days later, and significant roster attrition...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa picks up commitment from 2023 in-state OL
Iowa picked up an offensive line commit Friday afternoon. The Hawkeyes landed Iowa native Cael Winter, adding to the No. 22 overall recruiting class for the class of 2023. “I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have helped me along the way.”
Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer
Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
Next man up for banged-up Iowa as SE Missouri St. visits
Iowa has alternated losses with wins after a 5-0 start to the season. The Hawkeyes will try to establish some
Roland-Story's Kade Blume won't compete in high school athletics for rest of 2022-23
Two-time defending state champion Roland-Story wrestler Kade Blume will not be competing in high school activities for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year, according to the district. Blume, a junior, was charged as an adult in November with felony assault connected with a New Year's Day hazing incident. On Thursday, Roland-Story Superintendent Matt Patton said Blume's family and the district have agreed that Blume would stop participating in extracurricular activities for the rest of the school year. ...
What the analytics say about Iowa basketball after 10 games
Iowa basketball is 7-3 on the season through 10 games as the Hawkeyes hope to get back on track after losing three of their last five games against high-major opponents. Iowa will play two games against low-major competition, and then it's full throttle into Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes will kick off the Big Ten slate on Thursday, Dec. 29 on the road at Nebraska.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said during Thursday's press conference
The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the midst of finals week, but they are also preparing to host Southeast Missouri State inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday night. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss the week, what he wants to see moving forward, NIL and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
Iowa Hawkeyes Land Another Former Wolverine from Transfer Portal
Iowa Hawkeye football fans were very pleased earlier this month when former Michigan Wolverine quarterback Cade McNamara announced that he would be transferring to the program following this season. Today, Hawkeye fans are rejoicing yet again after another addition from rival Michigan via the transfer portal, as longtime Wolverine Tight...
Jan Jensen Reveals Keys to Lisa Bluder's Success
Iowa Associate Head Coach Dishes on Hawkeye Bench Boss
