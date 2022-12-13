ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Cole Beasley reportedly unretired and plans to sign with Bills practice squad

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills reportedly plan to add a familiar face to their offense.

Veteran wideout Cole Beasley, who retired in October after a two-week stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will reportedly rejoin the Bills on their practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

Beasley, 33, spent three years in Buffalo from 2019-2021 where he tallied 231 receptions for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns as a reliable slot receiver in the Bills' offense. Buffalo released Beasley in March after they originally granted his permission to seek a trade. After a few months as a free agent, Beasley signed with the Buccaneers but only caught four of his five targets for 17 yards in 13 total offensive snaps over two games before he decided to retire.

Now, though, it appears as if Beasley is ready for another go in Buffalo. And the Bills could certainly use his reliable hands.

Outside of Stefon Diggs, Buffalo's receivers haven't been great at catching passes from Josh Allen. No. 2 wideout Gabriel Davis is tied for 10th in the NFL with a 9.9 percent drop rate, while slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie ranks 15th with a 9.1 percent drop rate. The Bills as a team rank first with 32 total drops and sixth in drop rate.

Beasley, meanwhile, had a drop rate of just 5.6 during his time in Buffalo.

It's a small and possibly insignificant transaction, but Buffalo needs help on offense as it marches towards another AFC East title and potential Super Bowl run. While this could cloud the team's need or desire to add Odell Beckham Jr., Beasley would fit a very different role than Beckham, should the Bills still be interested.

