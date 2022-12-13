ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
arkansastechnews.com

ATU to Issue RFQ for Land Development Plan

The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees authorized the ATU Division of Administration and Finance to issue a request for qualifications relative to the possible development of existing ATU real estate during its final meeting of the 2022 calendar year on Thursday. The request for qualifications will seek firms with...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
GREENBRIER, AR
okcfox.com

Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private

LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
LONDON, AR
KATV

Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy