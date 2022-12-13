Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
houstonisd.org
2022 DREAM Summit empowers HISD students on their paths to higher education
Hundreds of students born outside the U.S. and their families attended HISD’s 2022 DREAM Summit on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center. It was the first time the event hosted by College & Career Readiness and Multilingual Education was held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.
houstonisd.org
HISD Student Support Services gets festive with holiday giving events for Houston families
HISD’s Student Support Services Department is dedicated to connecting students and their families with non-instructional community resources. Students face many obstacles during the school year, and for many families, no time of year is as challenging as the holiday season. The various departments under Student Support services have organized a series of events and worked with community partners to aid students and their families this December.
houstonisd.org
Bellfort ECC gets library refresh thanks to PNC, Dynamo-Dash partnership
HISD unveiled its first library upgrade in partnership with PNC, the Houston Dynamo, and Houston Dash in a ribbon cutting ceremony at Bellfort Early Childhood Center on Dec. 13. The initiative aims to maximize literacy in early childhood and create enrichment opportunities that some students in the HISD community might...
houstonisd.org
Wish for Wheels spreads holiday cheer with 600 new bikes for HISD students
Christmas arrived a bit early for students at Martinez Elementary School after they received new bikes from HISD community partners Wish for Wheels and Oxy. Since 2004, Wish for Wheels has worked effortlessly to provide more than 75,000 bikes to students in economically disadvantaged communities across America. Oxy has donated...
houstonisd.org
HISD announces seven new magnet programs
The Office of School Choice hosted its second districtwide School Choice Fair on Saturday, Dec. 10, where seven new HISD magnet programs were revealed. Families visited with staff from several schools to learn more about what their campuses have to offer. “The goal is for parents to come and talk...
'I started with the district in January of 1968' | Houston ISD teacher talks about her long career in the classroom
HOUSTON, Texas — A monumental education career is still going strong at the landmark Navarro Middle School on Houston’s East End. “I started with the district in January of 1968,” said teacher Sharon Lemond. Sharon, 77, is in her 54th year teaching. "Seems like it just started...
Another Houston-area football coach facing 'improper conduct' allegations
The Cy-Fair ISD employee is on leave after the district heard a female student's allegations.
bayoubeatnews.com
Mayor Turner awarded honorary doctorate from TSU; makes major announcements during commencement ceremony
Call him Dr. Turner! Following his inspirational keynote address during Texas Southern University’s fall commencement, the university awarded Houston Mayor Turner an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters, in recognition of the extraordinary contributions he has made in the area of community service. “Texas Southern University was honored to feature...
houstonpublicmedia.org
University of Houston removes dean focused on racial disparities, LGBTQ+ outcomes and immigrant experiences in social system
A University of Houston academic has been removed as dean of the Graduate College of Social Work. Alan Dettlaff served in the position for seven years. His research examined racial disparities and immigrant experiences in the welfare system, as well as how to improve the social safety net for LGBTQ youth.
kingwood.com
Humble ISD Students Come Together to Fill the Bus
Humble ISD Students Come Together to “Fill the Bus”. Humble ISD students come together to “Fill the Bus”. Humble ISD students involved in athletics and fine arts came together on Friday, December 9, 2022 to help “Fill the Bus”. The Humble ISD Fill The Bus event...
thekatynews.com
YMCA of Greater Houston Holiday Giving Program
For years, the YMCA of Greater Houston has worked hard to make a difference in the community through YMCA programs that impact youth, families and older adults. The needs of the Houston community are diverse and evolving and the Y is needed now more than ever. Here are some ways Houstonians can give back:
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
stthom.edu
The Voice in Her Head Said Go for It
“The free-tuition semester and the 100% online flexibility persuaded me,” the resilient wife and mother recalled. “The voice in my head said, ‘Go for it.’”. Owens is glad she listened to that voice. “Oh my God, the experience was so wonderful,” she said. “They split the...
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
fox26houston.com
Six Hastings High School students involved in bus crash with apparent drunk driver
Houston - A bus en route to Hastings High School was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The bus was carrying six students at the time of the crash on Cross Street. According to Houston police, a woman ran a red light and crashed into the bus. Police say the woman appeared to be intoxicated.
$28 million approved for construction of campus to help kids aging out foster care in Harris County
Once complete, the $28 million complex will be able to house 1,400 kids in 50 units.
houstonpublicmedia.org
North Shore High School, on verge of yet another football state title, provides source of pride for blue-collar community
The Mustangs, one of the elite high school football programs in Texas, are going for a fourth state championship in five seasons on Saturday in Arlington. Life away from the football field can be a struggle for some of the players at Galena Park North Shore High School, which is situated in a blue-collar, industrial community on the east side of Houston.
PLANetizen
Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End
In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
