A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Flight Attendant Shares Random 'Low-Key' City Where She Loves Having a Layover
This is the last place we would've guessed.
klkntv.com
Say goodbye to Grandmother’s: Home of beloved Lincoln restaurant torn down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s time to say bye to Grandmother, well, Grandmother’s restaurant. The building that housed the beloved Lincoln restaurant is in the process of being torn down. Grandmother’s, which closed down in 2016, stood near the intersection of 70th and A Streets for nearly...
News Channel Nebraska
Major makeover for dangerous Metro park
A dozen Omaha city parks and public gathering spots are in for a $10 million dollar makeover, but only one is considered a safety and security problem. The money, federal Covid cash, approved this week by the City Council. Mandan Park on the city’s southeast side is in line for...
klkntv.com
Magic Moments: Christmas gifts are Lincoln family’s latest blessing after great hardship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Novotny family has received a Christmas to remember. In 2019, Matt Novotny was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma, which ended up spreading to his brain and other areas of his body. But on Tuesday he, his wife, four children and two dogs received numerous...
The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: White Christmas?
OMAHA, Neb. — While some might be dreaming of a white Christmas, the forecast might not allow for it. In this Weather Now Extra, meteorologist Anthony Copeland breaks down Omaha's history of snow in December.
WOWT
Winter and your tires: Why replacing them may be an issue
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little snow on the ground reminded some of us that it’s been a while since we replaced our tires. For the most part, roads in our area have been dry over the spring and summer - and some drivers have been rolling on tires that are basically bald. That became an issue when the snow came.
Radio Ink
NRG Welcomes Nick Back
Nick Handley is back on at 1620 The Zone (KOZN-AM). Handley joins current morning host Gary Sharp, and producer Jimmy Chavez, for “Mornings with Sharp & Handley.” Handley returns to 1620 The Zone after spending the last 9 years as a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha.
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
klkntv.com
Meet Ozzy, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ozzy is a 5-month-old border collie mix, so he’s very smart, trainable and energetic. He is available for adoption now at Capital Humane Society. The shelter is also looking for foster homes over the holidays. If you’re staying home, it will be hard to get lonely or bored with kittens or puppies running around.
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
KETV.com
North Saddle Creek district business owners hopeful for revitalization
OMAHA, Neb. — Business owners along the North Saddle Creek that would full into the proposed "Business Improvement District" are hopeful that Omaha City Council will move forward with plans to bring new life to the area. The Council held a public hearing Tuesday night which saw a handful...
News Channel Nebraska
Metro sees 3 inches of snow, most this winter
Snow showers and strong winds pelted the Metro earlier today. Some areas expected to get up to three inches of snow, the most so far this winter. Most of the main roads in and around Omaha are fine, some side streets still a little slick in spots. Temperatures throughout the...
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
doniphanherald.com
Unemployment climbs in Lincoln and Nebraska
Unemployment rates continue to climb both locally and statewide in November. According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska's unemployment rate was 2.5% last month, up from 2.4% in both October and November 2021. The rate ranks as the fifth-lowest in the country. The rising unemployment...
KETV.com
Bellevue family hoping security footage leads to capture of decoration thief
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A Bellevue family is asking for help, and seeking answers, after one of their Christmas inflatables was stolen from their front yard. April and Chris Rivas have all of their decorative inflatables set to a timer. On Monday, when their newest one was deflated, it was stolen out of their front yard.
1011now.com
Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
doniphanherald.com
Decades in the making, Lincoln South Beltway opens to traffic
After decades of planning, more than two years of construction and an outdoor ceremony amid the bracing Nebraska winter Wednesday morning, Lincoln's South Beltway is, at last, open to traffic. The opening of the 11-mile stretch of roadway that changes the course of Nebraska 2 marked a milestone for the...
norfolkneradio.com
Union Pacific railroad shipping limits generate complaints
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators and shippers are questioning Union Pacific’s decision to temporarily limit some businesses’ shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad. The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board said Wednesday he’s concerned about the railroad's increasing...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say
An Omaha man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after he claimed to have planted a bomb inside an LGBTQ bar in Lincoln and threatened vague violence at Pride events in two Nebraska cities, police say in court records. Police began investigating Michael Nicewonder in May — six...
