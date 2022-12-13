ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Major makeover for dangerous Metro park

A dozen Omaha city parks and public gathering spots are in for a $10 million dollar makeover, but only one is considered a safety and security problem. The money, federal Covid cash, approved this week by the City Council. Mandan Park on the city’s southeast side is in line for...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now Extra: White Christmas?

OMAHA, Neb. — While some might be dreaming of a white Christmas, the forecast might not allow for it. In this Weather Now Extra, meteorologist Anthony Copeland breaks down Omaha's history of snow in December.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Winter and your tires: Why replacing them may be an issue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little snow on the ground reminded some of us that it’s been a while since we replaced our tires. For the most part, roads in our area have been dry over the spring and summer - and some drivers have been rolling on tires that are basically bald. That became an issue when the snow came.
OMAHA, NE
Radio Ink

NRG Welcomes Nick Back

Nick Handley is back on at 1620 The Zone (KOZN-AM). Handley joins current morning host Gary Sharp, and producer Jimmy Chavez, for “Mornings with Sharp & Handley.” Handley returns to 1620 The Zone after spending the last 9 years as a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Ozzy, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ozzy is a 5-month-old border collie mix, so he’s very smart, trainable and energetic. He is available for adoption now at Capital Humane Society. The shelter is also looking for foster homes over the holidays. If you’re staying home, it will be hard to get lonely or bored with kittens or puppies running around.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

North Saddle Creek district business owners hopeful for revitalization

OMAHA, Neb. — Business owners along the North Saddle Creek that would full into the proposed "Business Improvement District" are hopeful that Omaha City Council will move forward with plans to bring new life to the area. The Council held a public hearing Tuesday night which saw a handful...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Metro sees 3 inches of snow, most this winter

Snow showers and strong winds pelted the Metro earlier today. Some areas expected to get up to three inches of snow, the most so far this winter. Most of the main roads in and around Omaha are fine, some side streets still a little slick in spots. Temperatures throughout the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Unemployment climbs in Lincoln and Nebraska

Unemployment rates continue to climb both locally and statewide in November. According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska's unemployment rate was 2.5% last month, up from 2.4% in both October and November 2021. The rate ranks as the fifth-lowest in the country. The rising unemployment...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Decades in the making, Lincoln South Beltway opens to traffic

After decades of planning, more than two years of construction and an outdoor ceremony amid the bracing Nebraska winter Wednesday morning, Lincoln's South Beltway is, at last, open to traffic. The opening of the 11-mile stretch of roadway that changes the course of Nebraska 2 marked a milestone for the...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Union Pacific railroad shipping limits generate complaints

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators and shippers are questioning Union Pacific’s decision to temporarily limit some businesses’ shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad. The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board said Wednesday he’s concerned about the railroad's increasing...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say

An Omaha man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after he claimed to have planted a bomb inside an LGBTQ bar in Lincoln and threatened vague violence at Pride events in two Nebraska cities, police say in court records. Police began investigating Michael Nicewonder in May — six...
LINCOLN, NE

