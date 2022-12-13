Integrity recognition: District 29 Republicans vote support, appreciation for three state senators who stayed true

Republican Party officers of House District 29 voted unanimous support of three state senators who were excluded from a caucus that was formed by lawmakers to give Democrats control of the Alaska Senate.

The three are Republicans Sen. Mike Shower of Wasilla, Sen. Shelley Hughes of the Mat-Su/Palmer, and Sen. Robb Myers of North Pole, all of whom were not asked to join the 17-member caucus that puts Democrats in charge of most committees.

While the Alaska Senate has 11 Republicans elected, the caucus in charge of the body has nine Democrats and eight Republicans.

The resolution notes that eight Republican senators abandoned their three colleagues and aligned themselves with the anti-development, pro-tax, inflationary policies of President Biden.

The officers note that this leftist-controlled coalition is “fundamentally at odds with the interests of the residents of district 29 and Alaskans across the state,” and that it is a binding caucus that will put the interests of the Democrat majority over the interests of District 29 residents.

The three who were not included in the caucus remained faithful to the voters as well as 65% of Alaskans who chose Republicans as their first choice during the most recent election.

Shower, Hughes, and Myers are focused on fixing the state’s long-standing fiscal problems and moving the state forward, the resolution states.

The three received the commendation and thanks of District 29: “Now therefore be it resolved that District 29 of the Alaska Republican Party is exceedingly proud of the principle, character and integrity shown by our Senator, Mike Shower, and That District 29 of the Alaska Republican Party commends Senators Shower, Hughes, and Myers for standing up for the will of their constituents above that of the liberal-led, Democrat dominated State Senate.”

District 27 and 28 Republicans have asked Sen. David Wilson of Wasilla to renounce his membership in the binding Democrat-controlled caucus. It has become clear, however, that he does not intend to run for reelection for this deeply conservative district and, as of yet, has not left the caucus.