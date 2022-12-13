ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, December 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PFFh_0jgxajq800 This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> First Hawaiian (FHB) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $26

> Molina Healthcare (MOH) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $388

> Pinterest (PINS) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $30

> Pfizer (PFE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $60

> Playtika (PLTK) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $9

Downgrades:

> Centene (CNC) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $85

> easyJet (ESYJY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> KeyCorp (KEY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $17

> Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $30

> MultiPlan (MPLN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $2

> NetApp (NTAP) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $58

> Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $19

> nVent Electric (NVT) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Petrobras (PBR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Bradesco BBI

> Premier Financial (PFC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $32

> Rio Tinto (RIO) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities

> Synchrony Financial (SYF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities

> Trimble (TRMB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $13.50

Others:

> Adyen (ADYYF) with a Buy at Jefferies

> Arcellx (ACLX) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $37

> ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $14

> FormFactor (FORM) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $33

> Gilead Sciences (GILD) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $85

> Jabil (JBL) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $76

> Lumentum (LITE) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $50

> Mondee Holdings (MOND) initiated with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $12

> MSCI (MSCI) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $580

> Okta (OKTA) initiated with a Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $70

> Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $1.50

> PayPal (PYPL) assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $85

> Sanofi (SNY) resumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> SIGNA Sports United (SSU) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $6.20

> Squarespace (SQSP) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $21

> SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> UMH Properties (UMH) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $21

> Zillow (ZG) assumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $50

