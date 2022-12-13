Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi Press
Blake Pennock leaves Ocean Springs to coach in-region rival Gulfport
GULFPORT, Mississippi -- Over a 10-year period from 2010 to 2019, the Gulfport Admirals only lost a football game to Ocean Springs twice and had won five straight prior to the 2020 season. But once Blake Pennock arrived on the scene, things quickly changed. Ocean Springs proceeded to go 33-5...
wglc.net
Police: Golfer bit off man’s nose in argument over game
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say an argument over a game led one golfer to bit the nose off another in the parking lot of a casino. It happened Monday night at the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. WXXV-TV reported that the nose could not be found as the victim was taken to a hospital. A police statement says the two men argued all day over the golf game they played before the assault. Police say 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells of Biloxi fled in a Tesla before turning himself in. He paid $5,000 to leave jail and faces up to 7 years if convicted of felony mayhem.
NOLA.com
Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders opens in Slidell, with Marrero location coming soon
Small but mighty is the best way to describe Smalls Sliders, a new restaurant serving up cheeseburger sliders all over Louisiana. The concept restaurant was co-founded by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was brought in as an initial investor. The first location was opened in Baton Rouge in 2019 and five others were quick to follow.
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: Two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
We have declared today as an Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has updated the severe weather outlook, and South Mississippi is now in the Enhanced (level 4 out of 5) Risk. There is a potential for long track tornadoes and EF-2 in the enhanced risk area. You’ll need to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening. A powerful cold front will bring showers and storms between 12 PM - 8 PM, and some of these storms may produce a few tornadoes, wind gusts near 60 MPH, and very heavy rainfall. Hail can’t be ruled out. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties. It will likely expand into the rest of South Mississippi today.
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Commission Approves Rezoning
After approving the minutes for the October and November meetings, the Pass Christian Planning Commission settled a few minor disputes with three public hearings on Tuesday, December 13 at the Pass Christian Municipal Court. Following discussion from the commission and Pass Christian City Planner Derek Duckworth about the need to...
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
WLOX
Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday. According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School. The school...
WLOX
Hancock County School District appoints new superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Monday night, Rhett Ladner is the new superintendent of Hancock County School District. The school board voted Monday to drop the interim superintendent title and give Ladner the position. He officially starts Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and his contract runs until June 30, 2025.
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
New details released after murder-suicide at Bay St. Louis motel
At 10 a.m., officials will release more details after an apparent murder-suicide that left three people dead, including two Bay St. Louis Police officers.
thegazebogazette.com
Felony Shoplifting Suspect Arrested by Pass Christian Police
On Sunday, December 11, 2022, Patrol Officers from Pass Christian Police Department made an arrest for Felony Shoplifting from a business in Pass Christian. Latoyel Smith, a Gulfport resident, was arrested on scene and charged with Felony Shoplifting. After the arrest, the suspect had three additional counts to the charge, including resisting arrest, providing false information and a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.
WLOX
Keesler aims to protect, stabilize Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base has secured funding for a new environmental project. Now backed with about $6.5 million in total from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Defense and Mississippi State University, Keesler plans to stabilize and protect 2.5 miles of Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
thegazebogazette.com
CES Parents Support Teacher Enrichment
“It takes a village” was brought to life at Coast Episcopal School in Long Beach this week when 25 parents volunteered to step into CES Classrooms while their children’s teachers attended the 2022 Mississippi Winter Literacy Conference at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi. For three days, December 7-9,...
Charges upgraded against man after child dies in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man’s felony child abuse charge has been upgraded to capital murder after a four-month-old child died from the injuries they suffered earlier this month. Just before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, Biloxi police responded to a hotel room on Beach Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. The […]
thegazebogazette.com
Two Police Officers Slain in Bay St. Louis
Two police officers in Bay St. Louis were shot and killed by a woman early Wednesday as they checked on a call at a motel, authorities said. The woman killed herself after shooting the Bay St. Louis police officers at a Motel 6 in the city around 4:30 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement. It was unclear why the officers were sent to the motel.
WTVM
Woman talked to Mississippi officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified as Sgt. Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23. And investigators are releasing more details about their interaction with the woman who shot them.
One Mississippi officer killed, another injured before shooting suspect kills self at Gulf Coast motel. Second officer dies from injuries.
A second police officer has died in an early morning shooting at a Mississippi motel Wednesday. Officials from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released an update confirming that a second officer who was injured in a shooting incident at the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90. in Bay St. Louis has died.
fox8live.com
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 13 in the 2900 block of Mandeville Street, near the St. Roch area.
