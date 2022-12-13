ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
MotorBiscuit

Which Non-Hybrid 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?

Some people aren't ready to make the leap or can afford to buy a hybrid just yet. Here are some non-hybrid options for a Toyota SUV that gets the best gas mileage. The post Which Non-Hybrid 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

New Subaru Forester Is Now The Hot Model Passing Outback, Crosstrek

Are you shopping for a new 2023 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek? Check out the ten most researched new SUVs before you go to the car dealer this winter. The hot Forester is now the most popular Subaru SUV. Which new vehicles are the most popular with new car shoppers...
torquenews.com

6 SUVs Under $30K With The Most High-Tech - Subaru Forester Scores 2nd Best

How does the 2023 Subaru Forester compare with compact SUVs with the most high-tech features? Forester ranks second best under $30,000. Check out the new report here. You don’t have to buy an expensive luxury vehicle to get the latest high-tech features. A new report from U.S. News says the 2023 Subaru Forester is the second-best affordable option for compact SUV shoppers under $30,000. See what sets the Forester apart from the other new models.
The Associated Press

US opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic

DETROIT (AP) — US safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors’ Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly stop moving, potentially stranding passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it opened the probe after getting three reports of Cruise autonomous vehicles braking so hard that they were hit from behind by other vehicles. At the time, robotaxis were staffed by human safety drivers. The agency also has multiple reports of Cruise robotaxis without human safety drivers becoming immobilized in San Francisco traffic, possibly stranding passengers and blocking lanes. The reports of immobilized autonomous vehicles came from discussions with Cruise, media reports and local authorities, NHTSA said in an investigation document posted Friday on its website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MotorBiscuit

The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

You can buy a lot of SUV for less than $40,000. Read on to find out what these nine offer in one of the hottest SUV segments. The post The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Small SUVs With the Most Cargo Space

Find out which small SUVs offer more cargo space behind their rear seats than any other model in the segment. The post Small SUVs With the Most Cargo Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Driven: The 2023 Mazda CX-5 Ages Like Fine Wine

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 isn't ne, but that's fine. The Mazda CX-5 is still one of the best SUVs you can buy in terms of quality and value. The post Driven: The 2023 Mazda CX-5 Ages Like Fine Wine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

