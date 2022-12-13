ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milestones – Dec. 13, 2022

 3 days ago
Saharsh Darsh Shetty (contributed photo)

Saharsh Darsh Shetty of Henrico recently ranked in two national chess tournaments. In the National Scholastic Online K-8 Tournament held Nov. 12-13, Shetty tied for first place and with tie breaks, landed in Rank 3. In the National Scholastic Grade Level Tournament held Dec. 9-11 in Washington, D.C., Shetty tied for second place in the 7th Grade National Championships and with tie breaks, landed in Rank 7. Shetty is a seventh grader at Moody Middle School.

***

Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, recently initiated the following local students at Virginia Commonwealth University: Tanushree Banerjee, Justin Guan, Elizabeth Harden, Jefin Jose, Sarah Lindamood, Sandra Saji and Sandra Ting, of Glen Allen; and Melissa Abban, Carolyn Abbot, Suzanne Alexandre, Robert Aveson III, Lauren Bates-Rowe, Jeffrey Conley, Erin Cundiff, Bisola Duyile, Jazmine Jackson, Amy Jefferson, Erin Johnson, Nicholas Koelsch, Aditya Kotha, Olivia Marvin, Sean Mays, Jordan Roberts, Trisha Sanders, Nathan Stocking, Hui Sun, Justin Turnage and Samantha Wendler, of Henrico.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Zachary Bazan Woodruff

WOODRUFF, Zachary Bazan, March 21, 1995 to December 11, 2022. Beloved son of Felicia and Brett Woodruff and the beloved brother of Atticus Woodruff passed away expectantly on Gaudete Sunday. He is survived by his parents and brother; his loving grandmother, Mary Taylor Woodruff, Jarratt, Virginia; his loving aunt and uncle and cousins, Lori and Dwight Hopewell, Anna Hopewell, Richmond, and Taylor and Henry Fauls, Atlanta, Georgia; his loving uncle and aunt, Michael and Jennifer Harpe, cousins Ethan and Dylan; his loving aunt Hope Sirman, Bonaire, Georgia, cousins Fred and Henry Sirman, Monks Corner, South Carolina; his loving aunt and uncle LuAnne H. and Joe Lester, cousins Will Harpe and Clint Lester; his loving aunt and uncle, Mary and Jerry McDougal, Bonaire, Georgia and cousins Wayne Wilkerson, Mariah Wilkerson (Rueben Valles), San Antonio, Texas and Wesley Wilkerson, Denver, Colorado. Zachary was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Margarita and Bill Harpe, and his loving grandfather Bob Woodruff and his uncle Billy Harpe.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Dec. 16, 2022

A shake-up in the Fourth Congressional District race; Henrico School Board members meet with the county’s legislative delegation; the Henrico Education Foundation plans a fundraising gala; three showings of “The Nutcracker” this weekend in Henrico; apply to join our Citizen Advisory Board or Ambassadors program. Our coverage...
Henrico Citizen

Henrico family makes $1M gift to Virginia Repertory Theatre in memory of late daughter

A Henrico family has gifted $1 million to the Virginia Repertory Theatre to name the main theatre at its new Virginia Rep Center in memory of their late daughter and sibling. The gift from Susan Stevens Bogese and her two children, Allyson Bogese Ashcraft and Michael Bogese, III, will allow the theatre to be named for Jessica (Jessie) Michael Bogese, who died unexpectedly in March 2021.
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Dec. 12, 2022

Photogrammar, a University of Richmond Digital Scholarship Lab and Distant Viewing Lab project, has been recognized nationally as a top contributor in the field of digital humanities. Photogrammar is an open-access, web-based tool that explores what life was like in America during the Great Depression and World War II. Users can easily navigate and explore 170,000 photographs taken between 1935-1943. The project recently received The Garfinkel Prize in Digital Humanities, which recognizes exceptional work at the intersection of Digital Humanities and American Studies. It is awarded by the Digital Humanities Caucus of the American Studies Association. University of Richmond awardees include Taylor Arnold, Nate Ayers, Justin Madron, Rob Nelson, and Lauren Tilton. Arnold and Tilton began curating Photogrammar while graduate students at Yale and brought the project to UR when they joined the faculty in 2015. They partnered with the DSL and Distant Viewing Lab to launch the site. The National Endowment for the Humanities recently awarded the Photogrammar team a $325,000 grant to expand their software.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico School Board to state legislators: raise teacher pay, increase funding for recruitment

Henrico School Board members told the county’s legislative delegation Wednesday that they want the General Assembly to increase funding for teacher pay to the national average; provide more funding for teacher recruitment; and remove the 90-day long-term substitute limit. Those were among the legislative priorities board members discussed with...
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble will present “Making Spirits Bright!” Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 2333 Hilliard Road. A favorite Richmond holiday tradition, this Grammy-considered ensemble will enthrall concert-goers with their performance of beloved holiday classics. The American Youth Harp Ensemble, part of GreenSpring International Academy of Music, works in partnership with area non-profits to promote awareness and raise funds in support of local charities. The proceeds from this concert will benefit Sound Experiences, a music education program for underserved youth. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $5 for children. For details or to order tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at greenspringmusic.org.
Henrico Citizen

Why I joined the Citizen Collective

In October 2021, my wife and I made a difficult decision. After lots of debate and conversation, we decided to stop our home delivery subscription to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Our reasoning was grounded in the rising cost, shrinkage of coverage, reduction in staff, and ownership by hedge fund operators thaIn October 2021, my wife and I made a difficult decision.
Henrico Citizen

BenchMark Physical Therapy opens in Glen Allen

BenchMark Physical Therapy opened Dec. 8 at 5348 Wyndham Forest Drive in the Nuckols Place shopping center. The clinic offers in-person and Telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs. Clinical director Andrew Hayes...
Henrico Citizen

Stanley to retire after leading CARITAS for 22 years

CARITAS President and CEO Karen Stanley is set to retire Dec. 31 after 22 years at the helm of one of the Richmond region’s largest human service providers. During her time, Stanley not only transformed the organization but also transformed homelessness and recovery services in the region. Community leaders...
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools boosts pay for substitutes on Fridays

To meet an increasing demand for substitute teachers on Fridays, Henrico County Public Schools will increase the daily rate for classroom substitute teachers to $131 on Fridays beginning Jan. 6, according to school system officials. The new rate is $25 above the Monday through Thursday rate of $106. The increase is not retroactive for Fridays previously worked by a substitute teacher and does not apply to other substitute positions or long-term substitute teachers.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico historic areas receive VLCF grant awards

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced a record $14.9 million in grant awards from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation that will help conserve 13,955 acres throughout the commonwealth, including more than 100 acres in Henrico. A total of 40 projects will receive funding, including acquisitions of land...
Henrico Citizen

Henrico officials host topping-off ceremony for Sports and Events Center

Henrico officials gathered at Virginia Center Commons to celebrate the “topping off” of the new Henrico Sports and Events Center, which is taking shape at the site. A number of officials signed a 178-foot steel beam before construction crews hoisted it to the top of the facility. The center is expected to be complete by fall and should begin hosting events (and high school graduation ceremonies) in 2024.
Henrico Citizen

YMCA, CARITAS, Senior Connections partnership brings hope to homeless

Senior Connections, CARITAS and the YMCA are partnering to bring hope to the homeless by creating and distributing care packages in the Greater Richmond area in December. Children at the YMCA will help to prepare the care packages with items collected by Senior Connections, and the care packages will be distributed at CARITAS Dec. 19 and other surrounding areas in the preceding days. The Dec. 19 event will also include a “Holiday Shop” event involving dozens of volunteers and organizations.
Henrico Citizen

Richmond Association of Realtors welcomes new leaders

The Richmond Association of Realtors held its annual installation reception at the Westin Richmond Hotel Dec. 7 to formalize its 2023 leadership. The ceremony welcomed new RAR and Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service President Kristin Beran Krupp (of The Beran Group at Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville), as well as the newly elected members of the RAR/CVR MLS Boards of Directors.
Henrico Citizen

