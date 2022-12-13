Milestones – Dec. 13, 2022

Saharsh Darsh Shetty (contributed photo)

Saharsh Darsh Shetty of Henrico recently ranked in two national chess tournaments. In the National Scholastic Online K-8 Tournament held Nov. 12-13, Shetty tied for first place and with tie breaks, landed in Rank 3. In the National Scholastic Grade Level Tournament held Dec. 9-11 in Washington, D.C., Shetty tied for second place in the 7th Grade National Championships and with tie breaks, landed in Rank 7. Shetty is a seventh grader at Moody Middle School.

***

Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, recently initiated the following local students at Virginia Commonwealth University: Tanushree Banerjee, Justin Guan, Elizabeth Harden, Jefin Jose, Sarah Lindamood, Sandra Saji and Sandra Ting, of Glen Allen; and Melissa Abban, Carolyn Abbot, Suzanne Alexandre, Robert Aveson III, Lauren Bates-Rowe, Jeffrey Conley, Erin Cundiff, Bisola Duyile, Jazmine Jackson, Amy Jefferson, Erin Johnson, Nicholas Koelsch, Aditya Kotha, Olivia Marvin, Sean Mays, Jordan Roberts, Trisha Sanders, Nathan Stocking, Hui Sun, Justin Turnage and Samantha Wendler, of Henrico.

