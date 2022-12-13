ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

landgrantholyland.com

You’re Nuts: Is Purdue the best college basketball team in the country?

Listen, folks. Many people have called us haters. That we “don’t know ball.” Many people have called us idiots and other vile names on the internet — namely, Rutgers and Wisconsin fans — and it was probably warranted! This week, we’re putting our hater hats on and questioning the legitimacy of yet another Big Ten giant — Purdue.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Brohm announces starting QB for Citrus Bowl vs. LSU

Brian Brohm, Purdue’s interim head coach, announced the starting quarterback for the Citrus Bowl against LSU Thursday. Brohm said that Austin Burton will be taking the starting quarterback role in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 following Aidan O’Connell’s decision to opt out. Burton has received one...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Bobinski, Purdue AD, reveals what excites him about hiring of former Illinois DC Ryan Walters

Mike Bobinski believes that Ryan Walters is the right man for the job at Purdue. The Purdue AD discussed what excites him the most about Walters. Walters led one of the nation’s best defenses at Illinois this season. The Fighting Illini were in the top 10 in points allowed per game (12.3) and total offensive yards allowed per game (263.8).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WILX-TV

Developments in Purdue Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Purdue’s standout offensive football performers, Aidan O’Connell and Charlie Jones, both say they will pass up playing in the January 2nd bowl game in Orlando against LSU. Both want to avoid injury and prepare for the NFL draft. Purdue has hired its former standout quarterback Drew Brees to help prepare the team for the game. Brian Brohm is the head coach for the bowl game. The Boilers have an 8-5 record.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thechampaignroom.com

Ryan Walters had no other choice

What in the hell is going on with Illinois football? It feels like this isn’t reality. Consensus All-Americans on both sides of the ball. Running back Chase Brown is a finalist for the Doak Walker. No-star corner Devon Witherspoon in the discussion for the Jim Thorpe. Head coach Bret...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship

Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Local resident cashes in at poker tournament

A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Kokomo Police Stepping Up Patrols

The Kokomo Police Department announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins more than...
KOKOMO, IN

