Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Is Purdue the best college basketball team in the country?
Listen, folks. Many people have called us haters. That we “don’t know ball.” Many people have called us idiots and other vile names on the internet — namely, Rutgers and Wisconsin fans — and it was probably warranted! This week, we’re putting our hater hats on and questioning the legitimacy of yet another Big Ten giant — Purdue.
Citrus Bowl Provides Purdue Running Back Devin Mockobee Chance for Another Milestone
Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee is nearing 1,000 yards rushing with one more game left to play. His magical season will come to an end when the team takes on LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando.
Drew Brees returns to Purdue as assistant coach
The program said Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines, giving him the ability to work on the field with the players and participate in recruiting activities.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Brohm announces starting QB for Citrus Bowl vs. LSU
Brian Brohm, Purdue’s interim head coach, announced the starting quarterback for the Citrus Bowl against LSU Thursday. Brohm said that Austin Burton will be taking the starting quarterback role in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 following Aidan O’Connell’s decision to opt out. Burton has received one...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt details what hiring of former Colorado teammate Ryan Walters means for Purdue
Joel Klatt had high praise for his former teammate and recent Purdue hire Ryan Walters. Walters was hired as head coach for Purdue earlier this week, taking over after Jeff Brohm left for Louisville. Walters comes from Illinois, where he was the defensive coordinator for one of the best defenses in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters: Purdue program will be built 'the right way' in pursuit of championships
Ryan Walters has a plan to reignite the fire in the Purdue football program as he takes over as head coach. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Walters laid out a plan of attack for the Boilermakers and mentioned some of the changes coming to the program. “Together, with the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters discusses ‘dream come true’ of landing Purdue HC job
Ryan Walters was announced as the new head coach of Purdue Tuesday, and in his first press conference Wednesday he made it known how much of honor it is to be coaching the Boilermakers. Walters joined Purdue after a two-year stint as defensive coordinator for Illinois, where he put together...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Bobinski, Purdue AD, reveals what excites him about hiring of former Illinois DC Ryan Walters
Mike Bobinski believes that Ryan Walters is the right man for the job at Purdue. The Purdue AD discussed what excites him the most about Walters. Walters led one of the nation’s best defenses at Illinois this season. The Fighting Illini were in the top 10 in points allowed per game (12.3) and total offensive yards allowed per game (263.8).
WILX-TV
Developments in Purdue Football
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Purdue’s standout offensive football performers, Aidan O’Connell and Charlie Jones, both say they will pass up playing in the January 2nd bowl game in Orlando against LSU. Both want to avoid injury and prepare for the NFL draft. Purdue has hired its former standout quarterback Drew Brees to help prepare the team for the game. Brian Brohm is the head coach for the bowl game. The Boilers have an 8-5 record.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue landing key Power 5 OC for same position on Ryan Walters' staff, per report
Purdue has reportedly landed on a key piece for Ryan Walters’ first coaching staff with the Boilermakers. This piece comes in the form of an impressive offensive coordinator hiring out of the Big 12. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Purdue is expected to hire West Virginia OC and QBs...
WISH-TV
No. 1 Purdue brings class to first Indy Classic men’s college basketball event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will feature two men’s college basketball games: Purdue vs. Davidson, and Illinois State vs. Ball State. Indiana Sports Corp told I-Team 8 that one thing that makes this inaugural event special is having the No. 1 team...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters offers kinds words to Bret Bielema, Illinois at Purdue introductory presser
Ryan Walters had high praise for Bret Bielema and Illinois at his first press conference as head coach for Purdue. The former Illinois defensive coordinator was announced as the head coach of Purdue Tuesday and was introduced Wednesday. “I’d like to thank the University of Illinois and the Campaign-Urbana community...
thechampaignroom.com
Ryan Walters had no other choice
What in the hell is going on with Illinois football? It feels like this isn’t reality. Consensus All-Americans on both sides of the ball. Running back Chase Brown is a finalist for the Doak Walker. No-star corner Devon Witherspoon in the discussion for the Jim Thorpe. Head coach Bret...
wyrz.org
Mark Bless to Retire from Varsity Football Head Coach Position at Avon High School
Avon, Ind. – Avon High School (AHS) Varsity Football Head Coach Mark Bless has announced that he is retiring from coaching. He hangs up his whistle after 13 years at AHS and 38 years overall. Bless’ teams won more than 66% of the games he coached. He accumulated a 92-56 record at AHS and a 241-123 record overall.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship
Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Tipton factory pays $7,000 fine for "serious" violation
A Tipton County company has been fined $7,000 for a “serious” violation following a workplace death.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kokomo Police Stepping Up Patrols
The Kokomo Police Department announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins more than...
Comments / 0