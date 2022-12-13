Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Related
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
houstononthecheap.com
12 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of December 16, 2022 include Frozen Over, Levy Park Movie Night: The Grinch (2018), and more!
Our picks for things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of December 16 include Frozen Over, Levy Park Movie Night: The Grinch (2018), Listening Lights, Collectors United – Presented by Zobie, & more!. Are you looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston?...
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business Lab
Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent is doing great things for the Houston community. His G-Unity Foundation is helping educate future leaders through an intense business course. The program was very successful, and I'm looking forward to him doing this across the country. In 2021 50 cents made the announcement that he moved to Texas. One of the possible reasons is lower taxes. Texas offers no income tax, whereas New York is almost 4%. Being he generates so much revenue, that would be a smart move.
houstoncitybook.com
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
cw39.com
Tis The Season- Houston Super Santa Toy Drive
Houston (KIAH)- Looking for ways to give back this holiday season? CW39 Houston is teaming up with the City Wide Club for the 44th Annual Food and Toy Drive. CW39 Houston Studio: 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77063. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. You can also drop off donations...
Houston Chronicle
What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season
As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
PLANetizen
Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End
In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
papercitymag.com
New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You
The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Latino families say they were scammed out of millions by a Houston-based crypto company
The federal government is taking aim at a Houston-based company for allegedly scamming Latino investors out of millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. On September 19, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed an emergency action against Houston based company CryptoFX LLC for allegedly using investor funds to support Mauricio Chavez’s “extravagant lifestyle” and finance a real estate company called CBT Group that Chavez co-owned with Giorgio Benvenuto.
Historic Imperial Sugar Company building is the focus of possible a re-use plan
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A big part of Sugar Land’s past is at the center of a project just getting off the ground. "This was our start,” said Sugar Land Deputy Director of Economic Development Devon Rodriguez. The city recently started discussing with the community a potential...
Houston business suspected of leaking hazardous chemicals into storm drains
HPD says a local manufacturing facility may be leaking chemicals into the stormwater system.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wrap up your gift shopping at 12 local shops in Houston
Shop local this holiday season at a dozen of Houston’s most beloved shops doling out unique, uncommon gifts. There’s so much to love about Houston, and its specialty shops rank at the top of that list. All over the city, these storefronts provide a curated selection of goods...
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
cw39.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers to open first Houston brick & mortar location
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The pop-ups across Houston have taken the city by storm. Now, Bun B is expanding his award-winning smash burger concept. Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. According to a press release, the restaurant will be located at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in the Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.
Woman in SUV accelerates by mistake into southwest Houston animal hospital, witnesses say
Employees and customers at the Wilcrest Animal Hospital are feeling lucky they weren't seriously hurt.
papercitymag.com
Glamorous Makeover of a Bellaire Institution Turns Head — A Country Music Star, Fabulous Jewels and Big Names at IW Marks
Lane & Chita Craft, Clay Walker at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party. Where: The jewelry emporium at 3841 Bellaire Boulevard. PC Moment: The sleek new look of the jewelry concern founded by IW Marks in 1978 had guests swooning as did the plethora of fabulous jewelry pieces, diamonds, pearls and gemstones. The boutique had been closed for several months while Brad Marks, accompanied by his wife Joanna, brought the walls, floors, display cases and lighting up to 21st century splendor. Identity Architects was tasked with updating the 7,500-square-foot shop.
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Hundreds of complaints filed against Houston company over misleading health insurance pitch
HOUSTON — They thought they were buying health insurance, but what they got wasn’t insurance at all. Nearly 200 consumers have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Texas Attorney General’s Office claiming a faith-based Houston company took their money but left them with little to no coverage and a lot of unpaid medical bills.
Comments / 1