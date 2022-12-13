ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy school students come together as censorship of LGBTQ+ voices ramps up

In October, students at Katy ISD pushed school officials to lift filters blocking websites with LGBTQ+ resources in some of its high schools. We’re keeping up with those students as they navigate a school year fraught with book bans and other censorship. Have a story? We'd love to hear...
KATY, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

LIST: Houston-area restaurants open for Christmas

HOUSTON — Many people are probably still drained from the full spread they cooked on Thanksgiving dinner and have decided to leave the pots and pans in the kitchen cabinets this Christmas. If you're one of those people, then you may have made a great decision because there are...
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 93.1

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

Glamorous Makeover of a Bellaire Institution Turns Head — A Country Music Star, Fabulous Jewels and Big Names at IW Marks

Lane & Chita Craft, Clay Walker at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party. Where: The jewelry emporium at 3841 Bellaire Boulevard. PC Moment: The sleek new look of the jewelry concern founded by IW Marks in 1978 had guests swooning as did the plethora of fabulous jewelry pieces, diamonds, pearls and gemstones. The boutique had been closed for several months while Brad Marks, accompanied by his wife Joanna, brought the walls, floors, display cases and lighting up to 21st century splendor. Identity Architects was tasked with updating the 7,500-square-foot shop.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Where to Dine Out in Houston on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022

From family-friendly holiday buffets to festive prix fixe dining that’ll make any holiday better, these Houston restaurants are offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining this year – and with Christmas overlapping with Hanukkah this year, there are Hanukkah celebrations like menorah lightings to complimentary sufganiyot, too. Christmas...
HOUSTON, TX

