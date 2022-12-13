Read full article on original website
Historic Imperial Sugar Company building is the focus of possible a re-use plan
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A big part of Sugar Land’s past is at the center of a project just getting off the ground. "This was our start,” said Sugar Land Deputy Director of Economic Development Devon Rodriguez. The city recently started discussing with the community a potential...
Dasher's drive-thru light show dazzling visitors at a new location
Joy Ride! Bright lights bring big smiles at Dasher's Drive-thru experience
houstoncitybook.com
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
This store sells Christmas decor 365 days a year!
'Tis the season all year long at Christmas Rocks, the perfect place to find holiday decor no matter what month!
'I started with the district in January of 1968' | Houston ISD teacher talks about her long career in the classroom
HOUSTON, Texas — A monumental education career is still going strong at the landmark Navarro Middle School on Houston’s East End. “I started with the district in January of 1968,” said teacher Sharon Lemond. Sharon, 77, is in her 54th year teaching. "Seems like it just started...
Chick-fil-A jumps street, opens bigger location across from Sugar Land Town Square
The Chick-fil-A at 2323 Hwy. 6 features a larger footprint, bigger parking lot and more space for storage and cooking, restaurant officials said Dec. 13. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) A Chick-fil-A that closed to move across the street from Sugar Land Town Square is back open for business, with a larger...
$28 million approved for construction of campus to help kids aging out foster care in Harris County
Once complete, the $28 million complex will be able to house 1,400 kids in 50 units.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy school students come together as censorship of LGBTQ+ voices ramps up
In October, students at Katy ISD pushed school officials to lift filters blocking websites with LGBTQ+ resources in some of its high schools. We’re keeping up with those students as they navigate a school year fraught with book bans and other censorship. Have a story? We'd love to hear...
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
fox26houston.com
11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for forever home
HOUSTON - The holidays can be tough for kids in foster care, but FOX 26 wants to help make them brighter. Farrah, 11, is looking for her forever, adoptive home. "Are you excited to get out of school for the holidays," FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald asked. "Oh I’m very...
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
LIST: Houston-area restaurants open for Christmas
HOUSTON — Many people are probably still drained from the full spread they cooked on Thanksgiving dinner and have decided to leave the pots and pans in the kitchen cabinets this Christmas. If you're one of those people, then you may have made a great decision because there are...
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
papercitymag.com
Glamorous Makeover of a Bellaire Institution Turns Head — A Country Music Star, Fabulous Jewels and Big Names at IW Marks
Lane & Chita Craft, Clay Walker at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party. Where: The jewelry emporium at 3841 Bellaire Boulevard. PC Moment: The sleek new look of the jewelry concern founded by IW Marks in 1978 had guests swooning as did the plethora of fabulous jewelry pieces, diamonds, pearls and gemstones. The boutique had been closed for several months while Brad Marks, accompanied by his wife Joanna, brought the walls, floors, display cases and lighting up to 21st century splendor. Identity Architects was tasked with updating the 7,500-square-foot shop.
Houston Press
Where to Dine Out in Houston on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022
From family-friendly holiday buffets to festive prix fixe dining that’ll make any holiday better, these Houston restaurants are offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining this year – and with Christmas overlapping with Hanukkah this year, there are Hanukkah celebrations like menorah lightings to complimentary sufganiyot, too. Christmas...
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
KSAT 12
‘Survivor’ winner is Texas man who pledged his entire $1 million prize to veterans
KINGWOOD, Texas – A Texas man named Mike Gabler just won “Survivor” season 43 and has announced that he will be donating his $1 million prize to veterans. Gabler, who is from a northeast Houston community called Kingwood, won the reality-competition television series and made the announcement during the after-show, according to People.
