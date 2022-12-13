Read full article on original website
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
A Patriots trade for future Hall-of-Fame QB, and it’s not Tom Brady
Could the New England Patriots trade for Aaron Rodgers, rather than bringing back Tom Brady? In this farfetched NFL universe, anything is possible. With the Packers season nearly in the rearview mirror, let the Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios commence. No. 12 took a slight step back this season, but it’s...
The Vikings Make Multiple Roster Moves, Including Signing LB to 53-Man Roster
On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they were signing rookie cornerback Kalon Barnes off the Miami Dolphins practice squad to their 53-man roster. Well, as it turns out, the Vikings weren’t done there. As Wednesday played out, we saw the Vikings make multiple roster moves, including signing LB William Kwenkeu to the 53-man roster.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Is Close To Breaking This Crazy NFL Record
Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having an incredible third season in the NFL. He has reached heights never before seen by a pass catcher in his first three seasons in the league, as he has already set multiple records. Jefferson has the most receiving yards for a...
Miami Dolphins Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
From 2018 to 2020, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton was a fixture in the league. Hauling in at least 20 receptions per year for Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos, the Penn State product appeared to have a promising future. But injuries derailed Hamilton's progress, as a torn ACL resulted in the end ...
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 15
The Minnesota Vikings head home for a Week 15 game with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at noon pm CST, the 14th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 14, while the Colts were flogged by the Dallas Cowboys in their last game, 54-19. Indianapolis, now 4-8-1 through 13 games, has a 3% chance of reaching the postseason.
