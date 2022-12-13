ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinco Ranch, TX

thekatynews.com

YMCA of Greater Houston Holiday Giving Program

For years, the YMCA of Greater Houston has worked hard to make a difference in the community through YMCA programs that impact youth, families and older adults. The needs of the Houston community are diverse and evolving and the Y is needed now more than ever. Here are some ways Houstonians can give back:
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Observer

Strangest State: Where the Giant Crayfish Roam

A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. Can you get an A in Taylor Swift? In the fall 2022 semester, the University of Texas at Austin is offering a course on the megastar’s discography. With so many fine Texas musicians around, why does Swift, a native Pennsylvanian, merit academic attention? As English professor Elizabeth Scala told KXAN: “I want to take what Swift fans can already do at a sophisticated level, tease it out for them a bit with a different vocabulary, and then show them how, in fact, Swift draws on richer literary traditions in her songwriting.”
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Who are they? TX children reported missing as of December 16

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (4) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Walmart begins offering drone delivery for Texas shoppers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's about to get even easier to get deliveries from Walmart. For the first time ever in Texas, the big box store is offering drone delivery for shoppers living within a mile of several Texas Walmart stores.Students at Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy in south Dallas looked to the sky this morning as a drone airlifted a package from Walmart to the school's front lawn right before their eyes."Being able to expose students to new things that make them excited, anything that makes students excited about school, excited about learning," said Letrice Portley the principal of Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy.Students cheered as...
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - By now you have probably heard rumblings of an “arctic blast” on the way. Well, confidence is growing that a cold front bringing arctic air will push through a majority of the Lower 48, including Texas, a couple of days before Christmas. Here is what we do, and do not know.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Eater

Frenchy’s Chicken New Flagship Location Is Open

The wait is over. The doors — and drive-thru window — at Frenchy’s Chicken new flagship location in Third Ward are officially open. After announcing plans for a dream location in the spring, the iconic Houston fried chicken chain finally unveiled the new space, located at 3602 Scott Street, on December 7. A video shared to social media gave Houstonians a sneak peek of the attractive buildout.
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway

What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season

As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
HOUSTON, TX

