Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Related
thekatynews.com
YMCA of Greater Houston Holiday Giving Program
For years, the YMCA of Greater Houston has worked hard to make a difference in the community through YMCA programs that impact youth, families and older adults. The needs of the Houston community are diverse and evolving and the Y is needed now more than ever. Here are some ways Houstonians can give back:
Strangest State: Where the Giant Crayfish Roam
A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. Can you get an A in Taylor Swift? In the fall 2022 semester, the University of Texas at Austin is offering a course on the megastar’s discography. With so many fine Texas musicians around, why does Swift, a native Pennsylvanian, merit academic attention? As English professor Elizabeth Scala told KXAN: “I want to take what Swift fans can already do at a sophisticated level, tease it out for them a bit with a different vocabulary, and then show them how, in fact, Swift draws on richer literary traditions in her songwriting.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Who are they? TX children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (4) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
Walmart begins offering drone delivery for Texas shoppers
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's about to get even easier to get deliveries from Walmart. For the first time ever in Texas, the big box store is offering drone delivery for shoppers living within a mile of several Texas Walmart stores.Students at Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy in south Dallas looked to the sky this morning as a drone airlifted a package from Walmart to the school's front lawn right before their eyes."Being able to expose students to new things that make them excited, anything that makes students excited about school, excited about learning," said Letrice Portley the principal of Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy.Students cheered as...
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
How to help Child Protection Services spread holiday cheer to thousands of kids in Southeast Texas
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Santa needs some extra helpers this holiday season and you could be the perfect helping hand. Texas Department of Child Protective Services is looking for donations for their secret Santa store. The store is where caseworkers get gifts for children that are either in foster...
KBTX.com
Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - By now you have probably heard rumblings of an “arctic blast” on the way. Well, confidence is growing that a cold front bringing arctic air will push through a majority of the Lower 48, including Texas, a couple of days before Christmas. Here is what we do, and do not know.
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
KFDM-TV
Indigenous leaders call on AT&T Stadium, UIL to not allow PN-G mascot during championship
TEXAS — The Coalition Against Native Mascots Texas has sent a letter saying, in part, that "Port Neches-Groves is perpetuating harmful native stereotypes, steadfastly refusing to change" Representatives from the Coalition Against Native Mascots (CANM) Texas and Southeast Texas Chapter Indigenous Peoples Movement (SETX-IPM) recently sent formal letters to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arctic Cold to Arrive in North Texas Ahead of Christmas, Time to Winterize and Get Ready
A brutal blast of cold air is pushing into North Texas late next week. A strong cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Howling north winds will accompany the front, adding to the chill. Temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
Eater
Frenchy’s Chicken New Flagship Location Is Open
The wait is over. The doors — and drive-thru window — at Frenchy’s Chicken new flagship location in Third Ward are officially open. After announcing plans for a dream location in the spring, the iconic Houston fried chicken chain finally unveiled the new space, located at 3602 Scott Street, on December 7. A video shared to social media gave Houstonians a sneak peek of the attractive buildout.
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway
What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
Texas witness reports cigar-shaped objects in triangle formation
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Avinger reported watching and photographing three silent, cigar-shaped objects at about 5:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Update: Two Valley residents each win $100K from lottery scratch game
Update: The original version of this story reported that one Rio Grande Valley resident won $100,000. Now, ValleyCentral has learned two winners from the Valley have claimed the top prize amount from the Texas Lottery’s Nutcracker Cash scratch-off game. RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas arrived early for one lucky Rio Grande Valley woman […]
Houston Chronicle
What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season
As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Texas school district accused of inaction over racist bullying of Black students
In Texas, a group of Black students say they have been suffering from constant racist harassment, leading their parents to file a civil rights complaint against school districts in Lubbock and Slaton. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton shares more about the students’ experiences.Dec. 16, 2022.
Comments / 1