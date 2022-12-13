ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Beacon Center calls out Nashville for wasting taxpayer dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A local watchdog group calls out Nashville city leaders for wasting taxpayer money. “They got these homeless pods and then decided to not use them. I don't quite understand what happened, but they had $1.2 million worth of pods that were just sitting in storage for no discernible reason,” Mark Cunningham with the Beacon Center of Tennessee said.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville judge cautions many 'frantic' about large uptick in evictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Speaking with the COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee, a Nashville judge says evictions in the city are rising at a rapid rate. General Sessions Court Judge Rachel Bell stated on Wednesday many people are "frantic" with the uptick of evictions in the city. Judge Bell said in August there were...
NASHVILLE, TN
Parking in downtown Nashville will no longer be free starting in February 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Looking ahead, soon there will no longer be free parking in downtown Nashville. Drivers will soon be subjected to pay for parking 24/7. The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) will also implement paid parking zones outside of downtown from 6 a.m. to midnight. This new pay-to-park plan starts in February of 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Study shows Nashville is third city with most aggressive holiday drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new study reveals that Nashville is the third city that has the most aggressive holiday drivers. According to GasBuddy, Music City comes third on the list, with Tucson, Arizona coming in first and Jacksonville, Florida coming in second. The study also ranks Memphis, Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
TENNESSEE STATE
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman possibly off medication

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for 59-year-old woman Tanya Dawn Taylor, who may have been off her medication for about a year, say police. Police say Taylor could possibly be in a Green Ford Windstar van with tag number 911BCDB. The woman is often seen at McDonald's, Walmart stores, and Waffle Houses.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Deputies execute search warrant at Tennessee mental health facility where teens overdosed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Deputies on Thursday executed a search warrant at the mental health facility where two 15-year-old girls overdosed and died last month. Authorities said they obtained "several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. The DA's office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) assisted.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
GALLERY: Historic Kentucky inn with ties to Nashville up for sale

CANTON, Ky. (WZTV) — A 226-year-old hotel nestled on the Cumberland River is on the market. The Brick Inn, also known as the old Canton Hotel, was built sometime between 1795 and 1805 when Nashville businessman Abram Boyd found a spot along the Cumberland River over the Kentucky border and fulfilled his dream of starting a hotel, according to Lake Homes Realty.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville man jailed for lighting crack pipe at T-Mobile store in front of cop

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Nashville man is behind bars after he lit up a crack pipe at a T-Mobile store in front of a police officer. According to the arrest affidavit for Antonio Rivera, police responded to a robbery alarm call on Wednesday at the store located at 932 Richards Road to find Rivera at the location while the store was open for business.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pedestrian, 43, dies after crash in Hermitage

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 43-year-old man is dead after a crash in Hermitage Wednesday morning. Metro Nashville Police say that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that left Derick N. Johnson, of Old Hickory, dead on Lebanon Pike and Bonnabrook Dr. Police say Johnson was crossing Lebanon...
NASHVILLE, TN
Visitation arrangements set for longtime Maury County deputy who died a hero

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Visitation arrangements have been set for the Maury County deputy who died Monday night after his patrol unit was struck in a work zone. A celebration of life visitation to honor Reserve Dep. Brad Miller, 68, will be held Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First Family Baptist Church located at 2790 Pulaski Highway.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

