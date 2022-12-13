Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
fox17.com
Rutherford County Schools prepares for 3rd graders to attend summer school amid new law
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County School (RCS) District is preparing for the worst case scenario that every single third grade will have to attend summer school in order to move onto the fourth grade. This is in response to a new Tennessee state law requiring third...
fox17.com
Beacon Center calls out Nashville for wasting taxpayer dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A local watchdog group calls out Nashville city leaders for wasting taxpayer money. “They got these homeless pods and then decided to not use them. I don't quite understand what happened, but they had $1.2 million worth of pods that were just sitting in storage for no discernible reason,” Mark Cunningham with the Beacon Center of Tennessee said.
fox17.com
Nashville judge cautions many 'frantic' about large uptick in evictions
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Speaking with the COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee, a Nashville judge says evictions in the city are rising at a rapid rate. General Sessions Court Judge Rachel Bell stated on Wednesday many people are "frantic" with the uptick of evictions in the city. Judge Bell said in August there were...
fox17.com
Tennessee DCS case manager turnover, employee vacancies reach crisis levels
The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) continues to come under fire after a scathing state audit report. In the fiscal year 2022, more than half of DCS workers left their positions. Children sleeping in offices, with case managers working overtime, staying with them for at least part of the...
fox17.com
Firefighter who called Metro Council members 'white supremacists' could get $450,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Black firefighter who called the Metro Council "white supremacists" earlier this year could be getting a $450,000 payout, according to a resolution filed last week. Joshua Lipscomb, who also goes by his comedian name Josh Black, filed a complaint against the department in April...
fox17.com
Councilman proposes $50M of stadium money goes toward DCS amid crisis
A Metro councilman suggests Mayor Cooper return $50 million to the governor while state lawmakers sign off on the money for a new domed stadium. But this is only if Governor Lee agrees to use it to address problems in the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS). The resolution from...
fox17.com
Officers sound alarm on street vendors operating in downtown Nashville tourist district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police officers are sounding the alarm about street vendors breaking the law against operating downtown. Currently, it is against the law for street vendors to operate in much of the downtown tourist district. But Metro Police Officer Clint Gilleland tells members of the Traffic...
fox17.com
WATCH: Three cited for passing school bus during midstate traffic enforcement
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is reminding drivers to obey school bus stop signs or face consequences. The agency shared video in which three motorists were cited after they passed a school bus wihile the stop sign was deployed and lights were flashing. The drivers were charged with failure...
fox17.com
Parking in downtown Nashville will no longer be free starting in February 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Looking ahead, soon there will no longer be free parking in downtown Nashville. Drivers will soon be subjected to pay for parking 24/7. The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) will also implement paid parking zones outside of downtown from 6 a.m. to midnight. This new pay-to-park plan starts in February of 2023.
fox17.com
Study shows Nashville is third city with most aggressive holiday drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new study reveals that Nashville is the third city that has the most aggressive holiday drivers. According to GasBuddy, Music City comes third on the list, with Tucson, Arizona coming in first and Jacksonville, Florida coming in second. The study also ranks Memphis, Tennessee...
fox17.com
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
fox17.com
Donations pour in after Old Hickory porch pirates snatch teacher's gifts for students
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News viewers have generously sent donations to a first-grade teacher who fell victim to porch pirates earlier this week. Several neighbors on Riverway Drive report being targeted by the same two men late Sunday night. Ring doorbell camera video shows a man at one of the targeted homes wearing a mask.
fox17.com
MNPD: Three in custody, victim transported after shooting in Captain D's parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people are in custody and one victim has been transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's, police confirm. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The three...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman possibly off medication
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for 59-year-old woman Tanya Dawn Taylor, who may have been off her medication for about a year, say police. Police say Taylor could possibly be in a Green Ford Windstar van with tag number 911BCDB. The woman is often seen at McDonald's, Walmart stores, and Waffle Houses.
fox17.com
158th anniversary of Battle of Nashville celebrated with new Civil War driving tour
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the heels of the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Nashville, Nashville Sites has commenced a new Civil War driving tour featuring sites like Fort Negley and the Surrender of Nashville on Thursday. Other stops on the tour include Granbury's Lunette, Shy's Hill, and...
fox17.com
Deputies execute search warrant at Tennessee mental health facility where teens overdosed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Deputies on Thursday executed a search warrant at the mental health facility where two 15-year-old girls overdosed and died last month. Authorities said they obtained "several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. The DA's office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) assisted.
fox17.com
GALLERY: Historic Kentucky inn with ties to Nashville up for sale
CANTON, Ky. (WZTV) — A 226-year-old hotel nestled on the Cumberland River is on the market. The Brick Inn, also known as the old Canton Hotel, was built sometime between 1795 and 1805 when Nashville businessman Abram Boyd found a spot along the Cumberland River over the Kentucky border and fulfilled his dream of starting a hotel, according to Lake Homes Realty.
fox17.com
Nashville man jailed for lighting crack pipe at T-Mobile store in front of cop
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Nashville man is behind bars after he lit up a crack pipe at a T-Mobile store in front of a police officer. According to the arrest affidavit for Antonio Rivera, police responded to a robbery alarm call on Wednesday at the store located at 932 Richards Road to find Rivera at the location while the store was open for business.
fox17.com
Pedestrian, 43, dies after crash in Hermitage
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 43-year-old man is dead after a crash in Hermitage Wednesday morning. Metro Nashville Police say that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that left Derick N. Johnson, of Old Hickory, dead on Lebanon Pike and Bonnabrook Dr. Police say Johnson was crossing Lebanon...
fox17.com
Visitation arrangements set for longtime Maury County deputy who died a hero
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Visitation arrangements have been set for the Maury County deputy who died Monday night after his patrol unit was struck in a work zone. A celebration of life visitation to honor Reserve Dep. Brad Miller, 68, will be held Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First Family Baptist Church located at 2790 Pulaski Highway.
Comments / 0