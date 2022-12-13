Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Catholic Central Independents: Stang Now In Co-Op With Cardinal Spellman And Connolly; Matignon Ready For Next Step

Read full article on original website
rinewstoday.com
Jack’s Angle: the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center – Jack Partridge
While local news about Pawtucket has focused on the prospect for a soccer stadium, quietly RIDOT and RIPTA have been moving forward on the new Pawtucket – Central Falls Transit Center. Now, what we got here is an interesting story. For almost a hundred years, trains stopped in Pawtucket...
nerej.com
JM Coull wins 2016 ABC National Safety Excellence Award at diamond level
Maynard, MA JM Coull received its ABC National Safety Excellence Award for 2016. In order to be eligible, firms must have achieved a 2016 ABC Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Award at the Diamond, Platinum, or Gold level. JMC was qualified at the Diamond level. JMC has achieved Diamond status for the last six years.
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
Massachusetts veteran wins six times on $25,000 a Year for Life lottery
A Fall River resident wins six times in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” multi-state game.
fallriverreporter.com
The bells are ringing once again at St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, and that’s not all
What was once a familiar sound in the south end of Fall River can be heard once again. According to St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, the long silent bells are ringing as of Wednesday. Through the generosity of many benefactors, the bells of St. Anne are heard, once...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Rhode Island
Curious as to where you can cool off during the warm summer months in the Ocean State? Let’s take a look at the best swimming holes in Rhode Island. Little Nini Pond, which is frequently less crowded, is the ideal location for travelers looking for a peaceful, pleasant summer adventure. The spring-fed Little Nini Pond, located in the 227-acre Ninigret Park, has a number of amenities perfect for outdoor sports. The beach gazebo also has barbecue grills and picnic tables, which are well-known among the residents for hosting children’s parties. The park also has other amenities like a dog park, a disc golf course, and a playground.
ABC6.com
Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
A Sign of the Times: The Dartmouth Mall Holiday Traffic Feels Nonexistent This Year
Every holiday, especially around Christmas time, I do my very best to avoid any commute that comes close to the North Dartmouth Mall. It's one thing to get stuck in traffic if you're out and about doing some last-minute shopping because that's on you, but it's another if you're fighting the bumper-to-bumper traffic in an attempt to just get home.
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
These 3 maps show how much snow Massachusetts could get Thursday, Friday
UPDATE: An updated snow forecast can be found here. A major winter storm is expected to impact Massachusetts beginning Thursday night, leaving a foot or more of snow in the Berkshires and other areas at loftier altitudes before departing Saturday morning. But areas below a certain elevation could avoid the snow entirely — or see a sloppy mix of some snow with cold rain.
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police honor trooper Tamar Bucci who was killed in the line of duty in March
“Yesterday, the State Police-Brookfield Barracks honored Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed in the line of duty in March, with a memorial plaque in the barracks. The plaque was made by Sgt. Scott Shea’s father, Michael Shea, with the assistance of Kyle Austin. Trooper Bucci’s family was joined by Colonel Christopher Mason and some of her barracks mates and Academy classmates for the unveiling.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
UMass Dartmouth Professor Charged With Assault, Banned From Campus
DARTMOUTH — An associate professor at UMass Dartmouth's Charlton College of Business is facing assault charges and is now banned from campus after allegedly fighting another university staffer at the college. The alleged victim is another faculty member in the same department, according to a police report filed in...
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
ABC6.com
Attleboro man indicted in connection to decades-old Fairhaven rape case
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol County grand jury indicted an Attleboro man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl more than 20 years ago in Fairhaven. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday that Patrick Avila was charged with rape of a child with force. On Oct. 26,...
