Eastern Washington at Texas Tech odds, picks and predictions

The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) are lined up for a tussle in Lubbock Tuesday. Tip time at United Supermarkets Arena will be at 8 p.m. ET (Big 12 Network/ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Eastern Washington vs. Texas Tech odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Eastern Washington almost took down then-No. 22 San Diego State Saturday despite being an 8.5-point underdog in a 77-76 loss. The Eagles put on a rebounding exhibition, allowing just 1 Aztec board on the offensive glass. EWU is 2-1 straight up and 3-0 against the spread in December.

The Red Raiders last played Wednesday, failing to cover as 21.5-point favorites in a 78-71 victory over Nicholls State. Freshman G Pop Isaacs found twine on 5 triples in that game, and he tallied a season-high 24 points. Isaacs and TTU are 0-3 ATS over their last 3 games.

Eastern Washington at Texas Tech odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Eastern Washington +775 (bet $100 to win $775) | Texas Tech -1700 (bet $1,700 to win $100)

Eastern Washington +775 (bet $100 to win $775) | Texas Tech -1700 (bet $1,700 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Eastern Washington +16.5 (-105) | Texas Tech -16.5 (-115)

Eastern Washington +16.5 (-105) | Texas Tech -16.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Eastern Washington at Texas Tech picks and predictions

Prediction

Texas Tech 74, Eastern Washington 60

Texas Tech (-1700) is almost certainly the correct side, but there’s no value here.

PASS.

The Eagles are 23-5 ATS in their last 28 road games vs. teams with a winning home record. The Red Raiders are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight-up win.

Texas Tech’s recent performances have been uneven. Overall, the Raiders have relied a bit too much on some hot shooting nights and they are turnover prone enough that a little regression gets twice the effect on output.

The Eagles launch it frequently from 3-point range. They are not a top-notch distance shooting team but are rounding into form of late. Enough so to up the odds of a back-door cover on this figure.

TAKE EASTERN WASHINGTON +16.5 (-105).

Considering this a well-made total. PASS.

