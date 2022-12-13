ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

KICK AM 1530

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/16/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois is on pace to lead the nation again this year for the number of firearm background checks. In fact, the FBI National Instant Criminal System firearm background check data by state shows Illinois leading the nation with nearly 4 million hits through November. That’s over 300,000 more than second place Kentucky at 3.6 million checks. However, officials say that while the number of checks does not necessarily equal the number of guns being bought, people do buy more guns when there is uncertainty in America. Such is the case now in Illinois with proposed gun control legislation.
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter

As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
EVANSVILLE, IN
100.9 The Eagle

Peek Inside One of the Fanciest Treehouses You’ll See in Missouri

I have pretty high standards for treehouses, but even I would admit this one is likely the fanciest you'll ever see in the state of Missouri and I have the pics to prove it. I have reason to believe this is an almost brand new Missouri treehouse on Airbnb. It's located just southwest of the St. Louis area in Innsbrook, Missouri. It's near the resort located in that area which means not only do you have a newly-built treehouse to enjoy, but also sailboats, golf, playgrounds and lazy river pools. Drool over the pics yourself.
MISSOURI STATE
97X

It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois

There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States.

