mprnews.org
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to affect the region Friday, with ongoing light snow across Minnesota — and blizzard conditions across the Dakotas.
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
boreal.org
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announces bid for third term
Photo: Flanked by supporters on the Lakewalk on the Lake Superior shoreline, Mayor Emily Larson announced Tuesday she will run for a third term in office. Dan Kraker | MPR News. Dan Kraker - MPR News - December 13, 2022. Standing on the recently rebuilt Lakewalk along the shore of...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
boreal.org
VIDEO: Ice surfers hang ten on Lake Superior
Up north in Duluth, the wet, heavy snow forced Spirit Mountain to close Wednesday because the ski lifts are unusable. But thrill-seekers are finding other ways to take advantage of conditions. To read this original story and more news, follow this link to the CBS Minnesota News website.
Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow
More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
northernnewsnow.com
UPDATE: Snow, ice challenge Northland power restoration crews
2 P.M. UPDATE -- Power outages continue to grow across the Northland as wet, heavy snow blankets the region. As of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, more than 5,000 Minnesota Power customers were in the dark, largely south of Duluth. Meanwhile, Lake Country Power is reporting about 1,700 members without power...
boreal.org
Friday North Shore Moderate Snow
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 16, 2022. The Minnesota Arrowhead and North Shore are expected to see lake effect snow showers develop today and last into tonight. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for those locations due to an expected three to six inches of snow by late tonight. Elsewhere one to three inches of snow could fall today.
boreal.org
Colder weather begins to move in this weekend
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 16, 2022. Colder air slowly makes it way into the Northland this weekend with mostly to partly cloudy skies. As winds turn to be out of the northwest, some lake effect snow showers will impact the south shore.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Issues Statement About Winter Storm
In true Twin Ports fashion, there is a monster storm headed our way. The Northland is looking at up to thirty inches of snow in some parts and as of Tuesday afternoon (December 13), the National Weather Service of Duluth has issued a blizzard warning for our area. Not only...
northernnewsnow.com
38-year old man arrested for committing multiple burglaries in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 38-year old man was arrested late Thursday night for allegedly committing multiple burglaries in Duluth. Duluth Police received a tip that a man apparently involved in several burglaries was inside an apartment in the 700 block of E. 1st St. around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Comedian Makes Joke About Duluth On Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
A comedian from Wisconsin recently was on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. She cracked a joke about Duluth and shared some other midwestern quirks that I'm sure you probably can relate to. Mary Mack joined Jimmy Fallon last week where she made some jokes about growing up in Northern...
boreal.org
NWS demonstrates how to properly measure snow
From WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - December 14, 2022. Every time it snows, the National Weather Service publishes a list of snowfall totals. While each NWS office, including the one in Duluth, measures snow every six hours, the other snowfall measurements come from volunteers. Anyone is able to send in a measurement.
