ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mprnews.org

Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm

Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to affect the region Friday, with ongoing light snow across Minnesota — and blizzard conditions across the Dakotas.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announces bid for third term

Photo: Flanked by supporters on the Lakewalk on the Lake Superior shoreline, Mayor Emily Larson announced Tuesday she will run for a third term in office. Dan Kraker | MPR News. Dan Kraker - MPR News - December 13, 2022. Standing on the recently rebuilt Lakewalk along the shore of...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

VIDEO: Ice surfers hang ten on Lake Superior

Up north in Duluth, the wet, heavy snow forced Spirit Mountain to close Wednesday because the ski lifts are unusable. But thrill-seekers are finding other ways to take advantage of conditions. To read this original story and more news, follow this link to the CBS Minnesota News website.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow

More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

UPDATE: Snow, ice challenge Northland power restoration crews

2 P.M. UPDATE -- Power outages continue to grow across the Northland as wet, heavy snow blankets the region. As of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, more than 5,000 Minnesota Power customers were in the dark, largely south of Duluth. Meanwhile, Lake Country Power is reporting about 1,700 members without power...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Friday North Shore Moderate Snow

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 16, 2022. The Minnesota Arrowhead and North Shore are expected to see lake effect snow showers develop today and last into tonight. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for those locations due to an expected three to six inches of snow by late tonight. Elsewhere one to three inches of snow could fall today.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Colder weather begins to move in this weekend

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 16, 2022. Colder air slowly makes it way into the Northland this weekend with mostly to partly cloudy skies. As winds turn to be out of the northwest, some lake effect snow showers will impact the south shore.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

38-year old man arrested for committing multiple burglaries in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 38-year old man was arrested late Thursday night for allegedly committing multiple burglaries in Duluth. Duluth Police received a tip that a man apparently involved in several burglaries was inside an apartment in the 700 block of E. 1st St. around 10 p.m. Thursday.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

NWS demonstrates how to properly measure snow

From WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - December 14, 2022. Every time it snows, the National Weather Service publishes a list of snowfall totals. While each NWS office, including the one in Duluth, measures snow every six hours, the other snowfall measurements come from volunteers. Anyone is able to send in a measurement.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy