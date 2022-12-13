Lionel Messi will get a chance at a fairytale ending after reaffirming that Sunday's final with Argentina will be his last World Cup match. "I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying," the 35-year-old told reporters after Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday, according to BBC Sport.

2 DAYS AGO