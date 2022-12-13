Read full article on original website
Messi: It's 'gratifying' to play last World Cup game in a final
Lionel Messi will get a chance at a fairytale ending after reaffirming that Sunday's final with Argentina will be his last World Cup match. "I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying," the 35-year-old told reporters after Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday, according to BBC Sport.
Spanish great Busquets announces international retirement
Barcelona, Dec 16, 2022 (AFP) - Spanish midfielder and 2010 World Cup winner Sergio Busquets announced his international retirement on Friday. "I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 matches, the moment has arrived to bid farewell to the national team," wrote the 34-year-old Barcelona stalwart on his social media platforms.
Why Qatar's sportswashing project is surviving World Cup controversies
The 1934 World Cup was dictator Benito Mussolini's propaganda showpiece. The Fascist anthem "Giovinezza" was sung at each game. The regime's flags flew. Even FIFA's commemorative postage stamps included Fascist insignia. Mussolini, whose appearances at matches were rapturously received, reveled in showcasing the might of Italy in front of locals and visitors from abroad. The Azzurri won the tournament with the help of dubious refereeing decisions.
How France held off lionhearted Morocco to make 2nd straight World Cup final
The 2022 World Cup is nearing its climax. After every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on France's semifinal win over Morocco. Morocco goes down swinging. Morocco gave absolutely everything against France. It...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
