Mississippi State hired defensive coordinator Zach Arnett as the program's next head coach, the school announced Thursday. The move comes after longtime coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday after complications from a heart condition. The school had already announced that Arnett would be in charge of the team for its game against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Florida.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO