Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
'Meghan & Harry' Detractors Appear to "Begrudge" the Sussexes Their Happiness, Journalist Comments
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries is now available on Netflix in full. Predictably, Harry & Meghan has proven incredibly divisive, with commentators praising them for their courage and feeling for their difficult experiences, and others decrying their willingness to open up about those experiences—especially when this means criticizing other members of the Royal Family.
'Harry & Meghan' First Half Is "Netflix' Biggest Documentary Debut of All Time," Rep Says
Whatever people's opinions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (and people have many such opinions), you can't deny the success of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, so far. Almost a week after the first half came out, it's still making headlines and heavily dividing public opinion. But in order...
