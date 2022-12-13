ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

'Meghan & Harry' Detractors Appear to "Begrudge" the Sussexes Their Happiness, Journalist Comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries is now available on Netflix in full. Predictably, Harry & Meghan has proven incredibly divisive, with commentators praising them for their courage and feeling for their difficult experiences, and others decrying their willingness to open up about those experiences—especially when this means criticizing other members of the Royal Family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy