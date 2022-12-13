Read full article on original website
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
Teen who died in crash was one of a kind - family
The family of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle car crash have described him as "truly one of a kind". Aidan Webb, 19, was killed after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at North Crawley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
Man who took daughters to Libya jailed for fifth time
A man who abducted his daughters and took them to Libya has been jailed for a fifth time for ignoring court orders to return them to the UK. Mohammed El Zubaidy, 44, took Angel and Maya from their mother Tanya Borg's home in Pewsey, Wiltshire, in 2015. He was jailed...
Teenager admits stabbing man through the heart
A teenager has admitted stabbing a man through the heart during a row at a flat in Ayrshire. Steven Gilmour was 17 when he attacked Daryll Wright in Kilwinning in May last year. Mr Wright, 19, died in hospital two days later. Gilmour had originally faced a murder charge but...
Teegan Barnard: Havant teen mother's death 'hopefully not in vain' - family
The mother of a 17-year-old who died giving birth has said she hopes her death "wasn't totally in vain". Teegan Barnard, from Havant, Hampshire, suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage two hours after she gave birth at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, in September 2019. A delay...
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
Idaho student murders: Mother Kristi Goncalves describes 'sleepless nights'
The mother of one of four Idaho students murdered in November says she's had "sleepless nights" as fears mount that the case will go unsolved. Kristi Goncalves' daughter Kaylee was found stabbed to death on 13 November, along with Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen. Over a month since...
Oldbury man accused of murdering his wife
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife. Legitte Reid, 55, is accused of stabbing Cynthia Turner in the chest at his home in Oldbury, West Midlands. The 55-year-old mother-of-two died of her injuries at the property on Hilton Road, said police. Mr Reid was...
Man offers puppies in bucket to people in Manchester street
A man holding a bucket of puppies offered them to strangers in the street, an animal sanctuary has said. Rescue Me Animal Sanctuary in Melling said it had taken the one-week-old puppies in on Monday after their "terrible ordeal" in icy conditions. The litter of nine "arrived quite cold and...
Todmorden: PAWS animal rescue charity's plea for new home
Volunteers at an animal rescue charity in West Yorkshire have pleaded for help in their search for a new home. Todmorden-based PAWS has been seeking new premises since February, following a notice to vacate from its landlord. The charity said it had until January 2023 before it faced court action...
Macclesfield fantasist who claimed Tyson Fury link guilty of rapes
A "fantasist" who falsely claimed to be related to boxing champion Tyson Fury has been found guilty of raping, assaulting and coercing three women. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said David Overton, who was also known as David Fury-Walsh, was a "violent and manipulative bully". The 31-year-old, of Macclesfield, Cheshire,...
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
Investigator attitudes to rape vary greatly - report
Police force investigators display "great variability" in their attitudes towards sexual offending, according to an independent report into four police forces. It also found some officers displayed "a culture of disbelieving" victims. But it said "green shoots of change" were evident. The Metropolitan Police, one of the forces involved, said...
Gosport pitch fees rise could discourage sport, FA warns
Plans to raise pitch hire fees could lead to people "walking away" from sport, the Hampshire FA has warned. Gosport Borough Council has proposed new parking fees and charges for hiring sports facilities as the local authority's costs rise. The FA criticised the "sudden large increase" which would see the...
Angel Lynn: Kidnap victim's home transformation begins
A 22-year-old left brain-damaged by her ex-boyfriend's botched kidnap attempt could be back home for good by next Christmas, her family says. Angel Lynn was 19 when Chay Bowskill bundled her into a van after an argument. She fell out of the vehicle at 60mph and was badly injured. She...
Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped
Some security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped in 2024. The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install new high-tech 3D scanners, that show more detailed images of baggage. The changes will see the...
Lucy Letby: Doctor denies turning off baby monitor, trial hears
A doctor has denied claims that he did not switch an oxygen monitor attached to a baby girl allegedly attacked by nurse Lucy Letby back on. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to murder the baby, referred to as Child G, three times at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015.
