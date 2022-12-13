Read full article on original website
Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
New historical photographs at Reno County Courthouse
Hutchinson, Kan. – For those who enjoy looking at historic photographs of Hutchinson and Reno County, take a walk through the Reno County Courthouse to see 22 photographs printed from the Conard – Harmon Collection, owned by local residents Steve Harmon and Steve Conard. The final 24” x...
North Wichita ramp closing Friday
More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
Hutchinson Community Foundation seeks grant applications
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation is now accepting proposals for Youth Philanthropy Council and Charles E. Carey Memorial Fund grants. Each spring the Youth Philanthropy Council, made up of Reno County high school students, distributes approximately $5,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations from the Richard W. Dillon Memorial Fund for Youth Philanthropy.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
Anderson to meet with architect on bond issue details
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 Superintendent Ashley Anderson has an important meeting on the upcoming bond issue in the district. "I actually meet with the architect today to just kind of revamp some of the ideas that we had with the middle school gym remodel and a new addition there, with a lobby and concession stand and restrooms," Anderson said. "We're trying to keep our price tag at something that's you know, doable in the community, as well as planning for the future and stretching a little bit."
Baldetti: Leadership transition underway at HRHS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Chief Quality Officer Nick Baldetti explained that there is a difference between the resignation of former CEO Ken Johnson and the departure of Chief Strategy Officer Chuck Welch. "Ken Johnson, his resignation was really his decision," Baldetti said. "Timing was a little...
Model train open house Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Central Model Railroaders are holding their Grand Central Station Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event is at the regular clubhouse at 16 East 3rd in Hutchinson, where the public can watch the club's model trains operate on their own layouts at the clubhouse.
Driver hospitalized after violent I-70 semi crash
SALINE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Mathiwos G. Gifawessen, 38, Aurora, Colo., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Solomon Road. The semi left the roadway...
Scammers trying again in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
Auto trailer stolen from north Salina storage facility
Police are looking for the driver of a pickup that pulled into a north Salina storage facility and stole a trailer. At approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, someone in a white pickup backed up to a trailer on the south side of Citywide Storage, 440 N. Ohio Street, hooked onto it, and drove away, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
USDA program saving money at Kingman Co. grocery
NORWICH, Kan. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Kansas Christy Davis announced on Thursday USDA is investing $479,553 in critical infrastructure to save energy across rural Kansas. “USDA Rural Development is expanding access to renewable energy infrastructure, creating good jobs and saving people money on...
Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
Emancipation Committee event canceled due to lack of interest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Committee posted on social media that their New Year's Dinner and Dance has been canceled because the interest received with a pre-sale ticket discount at $35 per person had a very low response. The event was designed to be a fundraiser to be...
Wichita Public Schools holds surplus auction, live online now
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McCurdy Real Estate and Auction is running an online surplus auction for the Wichita Public Schools this month. USD 259 holds auctions like this periodically. Items available include Smart Boards, floor cleaners, medical gowns and more. “Anything that's purchased with taxpayer money, we need to at...
Incidents with taser-like device at SPD, SRHC; Salina man cited
A Salina man was cited after he allegedly made hostile demonstrations with a weapon at two locations in the city in a matter of minutes. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the north side of the Salina Police Department where an officer was preparing her vehicle for her shift, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Peterson chosen to teach about WIC updates
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heather Peterson, RDN, LD WIC Coordinator at the Reno County Health Department, has been chosen by the National WIC Association to be the local and state proponent for the new updates to the WIC Food Package. Peterson has been the Kansas representative to the National WIC...
Newton City Commission talks about mayor changes
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission again discussed the idea of an independently elected mayor at their meeting Tuesday. Newton currently operates under a Commission-Manager form, with five elected at-large City Commissioners. City elections take place in the fall of odd-numbered years. The top two vote-getters are elected to four-year terms, and the third-place vote-getter serves a two-year term.
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
