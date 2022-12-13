PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 Superintendent Ashley Anderson has an important meeting on the upcoming bond issue in the district. "I actually meet with the architect today to just kind of revamp some of the ideas that we had with the middle school gym remodel and a new addition there, with a lobby and concession stand and restrooms," Anderson said. "We're trying to keep our price tag at something that's you know, doable in the community, as well as planning for the future and stretching a little bit."

