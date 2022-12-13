ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rooftop solar shake-up rattles California

California is overhauling its booming rooftop solar industry, and advocates are mad. Regulators unanimously approved a rule that will reduce the rates that utilities pay to new rooftop solar customers who generate more electricity than they consume, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Jason Plautz. The change could drive up the cost of rooftop installations, undercutting demand for solar panels.
DeSantis' 'productive meeting' with Israeli amb

Good Friday morning. Welcome to the last Florida Playbook of the year. Thank you to all the readers. Thank you for the criticism. Thank you for the questions. Please come in— It wasn’t listed on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ official schedule, but he had some high-profile visitors drop by his office this week.
Weed is legal, but not all of it

Legal marijuana sales are set to begin in New York later this month, which is a little confusing if you’ve walked down a city street recently and noticed that the stuff is being openly sold from storefronts across the five boroughs. It’s a quandary for local officials: they’ve already...
Michigan Democrats are making history

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez, Lara Priluck, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! The Fed raises interest rates again, Brittney Griner pledges to play in the WNBA again in her first statement since being released, Congress passes a one-week stopgap funding measure to avoid a government shutdown and President Joe Biden says the country is “all in” on Africa’s future during the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. First, we focus on the turning political tides in the Great Lake State.
Baker's big dance with the NCAA

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ve reached the last Playbook of the year, and what a ride it’s been! Massachusetts Playbook won't publish from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. I’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3. In the meantime, follow me on Twitter @lisakashinsky for Healey transition...
