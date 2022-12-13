Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
CPPD has to turn down grant
COLLEGE PLACE – The College Place Police Department has had to abandon hopes of hiring a mental health professional. The position, which was recently advertised, would have helped first responders with people who are dealing with mental health crises. Chief Troy Tomaras said the position would have been funded...
Richland schools try to define ‘controversial’ teaching issues again. This time it passes
“... the more we try and define it, the more difficult it gets.”
nbcrightnow.com
BMAC food bank in Walla Walla receives over $100K in donations
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- $101,564.39 was recently raised at the 12th annual Barrel Full of Money fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Action Council food bank in Walla Walla. Barrel Full of Money is a joint effort by BMAC, Walla Walla Valley Wine, and other local business sponsors to raise funds to support local food pantries.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Living Nativity returns
PENDLETON – The Living Nativity is coming back to Roy Raley Park for the first time since 2019, but there will be changes. Organizer Tim Pilch said that more than a dozen churches are involved in staging the nativity scenes. In the past, the nativity has been presented for a short time to people walking through the park and then for cars to drive through. This year, there will be no cars involved.
FOX 11 and 41
New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Need thoughtful, local gifts? Check out our Tri-Cities holiday shopping guide
From recently opened stores to longtime favorites, your gift is sure to be a hit.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Blood Drives Raised 1169 Units of Blood This Year
LA GRANDE – The La Grande Community Blood Draw has announced that, as of December 11th, it has raised 1169 units of blood across its five blood drives in 2022. The draw already has plans to surpass that number in 2023, with Red Cross representative Jake Raines noting La Grande is the region’s top blood draw.
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
nwpb.org
How Jim Crow policies shaped the Tri-Cities
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Part 1 of a two-part series connecting historical segregation policies to how minority groups struggle to get political representation today. Segregation, red-lining, and sundown town policies in the 1940s through the 1960s shaped the Tri-Cities: Pasco, Kennewick and Richland, Washington, according to a recent book by two history professors at Washington State University Tri-Cities.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates
Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates has completed a $2.5 million project to transform the old Banner Bank building at 8200 Gage Blvd. in Kennewick into a 5,380-square-foot medical office. The project included demolishing the interior walls, drywall and ceilings and refitting the building to accommodate 12 exam rooms and on-site X-ray...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
City starts work on curbside recycling act
HERMISTON – The Oregon Legislature’s Recycling Modernization Act means every city in the state with a population at or above 4,000 must offer curbside recycling by July 1, 2025. Hermiston is one of six communities in the state that has no form of curbside recycling already in operation. Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said the city council was made aware of the act so it could be prepared as the process is made clearer.
opb.org
More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington, have bird flu
Hoar frost collects like icy-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout trees define the edges of vast snowy crop fields in Franklin County, in southeast Washington, from the white blur of flat land everywhere else. But this bleak scene is made grimmer when approaching Oakdell Farms...
historylink.org
Bookwalter, Jerrold "Jerry" (b. 1940)
Jerry Bookwalter (b. 1940) is a pioneer wine grower and winery owner who helped bring the Washington wine industry to prominence. He arrived from California in 1976 to manage Sagemoor Farms, which had the largest wine vineyard holdings in the state, including the Bacchus and Dionysus plots. In 1982, he left to open his own winery, Bookwalter Winery in Pasco, while continuing to be a vineyard manager, consultant, and grape broker. The winery moved to a new site in Richland in 1993. In 1997, his son John Bookwalter took over marketing duties and changed the winery’s name to J. Bookwalter. Jerry retired in 2008 and turned over the ownership to John Bookwalter. The winery site now includes a full-service restaurant named Fiction.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store
It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
KUOW
A 3.5-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens near Pasco have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are deliberating how to transport, bury, compost, or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like armored spikes on the trunks of rural poplars. The stout trees define the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Walla Walla
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Walla Walla, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
