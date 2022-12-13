Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
US hospitals report rise in severe strep A infections among kids, after 15 deaths in UK
Several children’s hospitals in the U.S. have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, a severe and sometimes life-threatening illness that occurs when bacteria spreads to areas of the body that are normally germ-free, such as the bloodstream. Children’s hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Washington told NBC...
TODAY.com
At least 2 US kids have died from strep A: What parents need to know
At least two children in the U.S. and 15 in the U.K. have died from infections with strep A, a bacteria that normally causes mild disease but can be extremely dangerous when it invades tissues outside of where it normally resides. Hospitals in several states — Arizona, Colorado, Texas and...
TODAY.com
As the ‘tripledemic’ rages on, masks can keep you safe this holiday season
As a swarm of respiratory viruses surge across the country and people come together for the holidays, masking — in addition to vaccination and testing — will be an important tool to help stem the spread and keep people safe, experts say. Amid the threat of several viruses,...
TODAY.com
Aromatherapy spray that killed two people in a multistate outbreak also killed pet raccoon
A lavender and chamomile-scented aromatherapy spray contaminated with deadly bacteria that killed two people in 2021 also killed one of the victim’s pet raccoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. In October 2021, investigators with the CDC discovered the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei in the lavender and...
Comments / 0