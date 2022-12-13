Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Conducted Seven Investigations in Four Months
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) Within the last four months, the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team (BCNET) has concluded multiple narcotic investigations. The investigations all stemmed from Baker City and were initiated by BCNET. On September 26th, 2022, detectives executed a search warrant at...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Police Department Welcomes Back Officer Emily Oller
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker City Police Department) The Baker City Police Department is welcoming back a member of their team, Recent graduate from the Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) Police Academy in Salem, Emily Oller. Officer Oller graduated on Friday, December 9 and is currently completing her field training with another Baker City Officer. In a social media post from December 15, the baker City Police Department StateD, “Congratulations Emily on a job well done. We’re very excited to have you home!”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs
Natural hot springs have long been a source of rejuvenation, renewal and detoxification of the body. Its benefits are numerous. Oregon has more than its fair share of natural hot springs. Native Americans in the La Grande area of northeastern Oregon were the first to utilize these natural hot springs medicinal powers.
elkhornmediagroup.com
EPA selects Baker Technical Institute in Oregon for $500,000in Brownfield Environmental Job Training Grants
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker Technical Institute) the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of Baker Technical Institute in Oregon to receive a $500,000 Brownfields Job Training grant for environmental job training programs funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding is among 29 new grants awarded nationally through EPA’s Brownfields Job Training Program to recruit, train, and place workers for community revitalization and environmental cleanup projects at brownfield sites.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Police Department Locate Stolen Property and Methamphetamine
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) On November 18th, 2022, the Baker City Police Department took a report involving the theft of a set of 5 X 6 Bull elk skull and horns that were stolen out of the victim’s front yard in Baker City, Oregon. The victim had been working on cleaning the horns and skull for the purpose of displaying them in a European Mount. The Baker City Herald ran an article dated November 20th, 2022, on the theft. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation also did a story. Friends of the victim put up a reward for information leading to the recovery of the skull and horns.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive
WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Living Nativity returns
PENDLETON – The Living Nativity is coming back to Roy Raley Park for the first time since 2019, but there will be changes. Organizer Tim Pilch said that more than a dozen churches are involved in staging the nativity scenes. In the past, the nativity has been presented for a short time to people walking through the park and then for cars to drive through. This year, there will be no cars involved.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire on 6th Street in La Grande
LA GRANDE – The La Grande Fire Department responded to a housefire at 304 6th Street on Sunday night. According to the LGFD, crews were dispatched at 11:39 p.m. with the first engine arriving by 11:45 p.m. The fire was primarily in the front two rooms of the home, with crews initially focusing on this area before extinguishing portions of the fire that had spread to the walls and attic. No occupants were in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.
610KONA
Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend
I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Driver cited for wreck near BK
PENDLETON – Pendleton police have cited Jessica L. Payton, 36, of Pendleton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering following a crash at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southgate, Tutuilla Road, and Southwest Hailey Avenue. Police learned from witnesses and evidence at...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Blood Drives Raised 1169 Units of Blood This Year
LA GRANDE – The La Grande Community Blood Draw has announced that, as of December 11th, it has raised 1169 units of blood across its five blood drives in 2022. The draw already has plans to surpass that number in 2023, with Red Cross representative Jake Raines noting La Grande is the region’s top blood draw.
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Prairie City’s Habanero (Hamsher Fighting Bulls) wins Bull of the Year
PRAIRIE CITY – A Grant County fighting bull was recently awarded Bull of the Year by Bullfighters Only in Las Vegas. #220 Habanero, along with owners Trever and Marley Hamsher of Prairie City were awarded with a buckle. The award is voted on by the top freestyle bullfighters in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more
December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Island City Elementary Promoting Mentorship with “House System”
ISLAND CITY – (Information from the La Grande School District) The La Grande School District recently announced a fun new project being developed at Island City Elementary, the House System. In the announcement, Principal Brett Smith explained that a series of “houses” will be created to encompass all students, teachers and staff. Each house will consist of 24 members and largely include students from different grade levels and classrooms. Students will also be matched with at least one teacher who is not their regular classroom teacher along with some other adults.
northeastoregonnow.com
Motorist Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident on S. Highway 395
A motorist was injured Thursday morning in single-vehicle rollover accident on S. Highway 395. At 9:09 a.m. on Dec. 8, Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a vehicle rollover on S. Highway 395 near Denny’s restaurant. Upon arrival, crews came across one passenger who was ejected from a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck. The patient was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center with injuries. While crews were on scene at this incident, two more calls came in for a motor vehicle crash and a vehicle fire.
