COVID-19 tests recalled over false negatives

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Several production lots of COVID-19 tests are being recalled because there is an increased chance they may give false negative results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves around 11,102 Detect COVID-19 Tests. The tests were shipped to customers from Jul 26, 2022, through Aug. 26, 2022.

Detect Inc. says that while they have not received any reports of false positives, it is recalling the tests out of an abundance of caution.

Lot Number Use By Date Number of Tests Shipped
HB264 1/1/2023 7,382
HY263 1/1/2023 1,800
HY264 1/1/2023 1,920

The lot numbers can be found on the side of the test box along with the use-by date. The following products are subject to recall:

Location of lot number and use-by date (Photo//FDA)

Anyone with the recalled COVID-19 tests should throw them away and contact Detect Inc. for a full refund. The company said if a person tries to use the recalled tests in the company’s app, they will be alerted about the recall.

Anyone with questions can contact Detect Inc. at (855) 322 3692 or email the company at support@detect.com.

