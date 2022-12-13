Cell phone prank by friend results in man's arrest for child pornography

Hillsborough County, FL - A Florida man has been arrested after a friend pulling a prank on him accidentally discovered child pornography on the man's cell phone.

55-year-old Jody Fletcher was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies after police received a call from a man who identified himself as Fletcher's former co-worker and friend.

The co-worker told police they found dozens of images of child pornography on Fletcher's cell phone while playing a prank on him.

According to police, the co-worker took a photo of himself using Fletcher's phone and wanted to set it as the wallpaper on the device after Fletcher left the phone unattended.

However, when the friend tried to access Fletcher's camera roll to find the photo he took, he discovered numerous images of child pornography on the cell phone.

The friend contacted authorities, who arrested Fletcher after discovering 74 images of child pornography on the cellular device and three computers that were seized from his home.

Fletcher was arrested on charges of possession of obscene material.

He has bonded out of jail.