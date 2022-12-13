ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Cell phone prank by friend results in man's arrest for child pornography

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NE47U_0jgxEgTV00

Hillsborough County, FL - A Florida man has been arrested after a friend pulling a prank on him accidentally discovered child pornography on the man's cell phone.

55-year-old Jody Fletcher was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies after police received a call from a man who identified himself as Fletcher's former co-worker and friend.

The co-worker told police they found dozens of images of child pornography on Fletcher's cell phone while playing a prank on him.

According to police, the co-worker took a photo of himself using Fletcher's phone and wanted to set it as the wallpaper on the device after Fletcher left the phone unattended.

However, when the friend tried to access Fletcher's camera roll to find the photo he took, he discovered numerous images of child pornography on the cell phone.

The friend contacted authorities, who arrested Fletcher after discovering 74 images of child pornography on the cellular device and three computers that were seized from his home.

Fletcher was arrested on charges of possession of obscene material.

He has bonded out of jail.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Man Arrested In Death Of 1-Month-Old Baby

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – One suspect was arrested following the death of a one-month-old infant. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Cortavius Thompson on Friday, December 16, 2022.    According to deputies, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, HCSO received a 911 call from a
TAMPA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Feds Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’ of Florida Woman Found Floating in Trash Bag

The FBI is investigating the “suspicious death” of a woman found floating off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Dec. 10. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland, who was last seen Dec. 5. Her body was found in international waters 13 miles from Pinellas County by fishermen wrapped in bedding in a trash bag, according to investigators. The FBI said it’s waiting on the results of a toxicology test to determine a cause of death and will release more details soon.Read it at WFTS Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida Man Accused Of Hitting Wife With Christmas Tree

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree. The Lake County Sherriff's Office said that Richard Atchison, 52, "lost his temper" after his wife asked him to help her make dinner. Her request sparked an argument, and Atchison started packing up his things...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Former Polk County Fire captain arrested

Aaron D'Alto submitted his resignation after being charged with several felonies. Investigators say he allegedly had consensual sex with a 17-year-old female cadet.
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy