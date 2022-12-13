ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Belgium Will Tax Private Jets to Reduce Noise and Air Pollution

By Michael Verdon
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48E7Oc_0jgxEfam00

Belgium has announced it will levy new taxes on private jets as well as older, noisier commercial aircraft as part of a scheme to reduce noise and air pollution. The new taxes will start on April 1, 2023.

“The noise pollution experienced by residents near Brussels National Airport, whether they live in Flanders, Brussels or Wallonia, cannot remain as it is,” Georges Gilkinet, deputy prime minister and minister in charge of transport, said in the statement announcing the new taxes.

Aircraft using Brussels airport currently pay a tax based on the noise levels the aircraft generates during takeoff and landing. The new tax will now factor in carbon emissions as well as length of flight. Any flight shorter than 500 km (310 miles) will see increased duties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYNao_0jgxEfam00
The new tax will be based on the aircraft’s age and whether it will be traveling at night or during the day.

Until now, private jets have been exempt from the tax. Gilkinet noted in the statement that “pollution per passenger is much higher” than commercial flights. The fees for private jets would be based on the aircraft’s age as well as time of the flight. The government hopes to discourage night flights.

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) said that business aviation accounts for 12 percent of total aviation activities in that country.

Belgium’s decision to tax business jets follows statements by Christophe Bechu, France ’s environment minister, in October that his government was in favor of doing the same next year. Under the proposal, France would revise its tax structure on aircraft fuel so that it aligns with car fuels. Some leftist members of the ruling coalition have called for an outright ban on private jets, but that would be highly unlikely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6x2L_0jgxEfam00
Calling for a ban on private jets, protestors across Europe shut down private airports with sit-ins.

Private jets have become a hot-button political issue in France. Scientists have protested in front of business-jet maker Dassault’s headquarters in Paris, while others participated in “sit-ins” in multiple countries that effectively shut down private airports. The protestors are calling for private jets to be banned.

EBAA said an outright ban would prevent the industry from developing sustainable strategies going forward. The association said that business aviation is responsible for employing almost 400,000 people and contributes almost 90 billion euros ($95.5 billion) to Europe’s GDP annually.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.  DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

Forget the Bronco. A Gorgeous Harvester Scout II 4×4 Restomod Is Heading to Auction.

It may not have the name recognition of the Ford Bronco or Chevrolet K5 Blazer, but the International Harvester Scout is still one of the most fondly remembered off-roaders of the 1960s and ‘70s. This is why it’s noteworthy that one of the best-looking examples of the SUV you’ll ever see just went up for grabs. A gorgeous restomod based on a second-generation Scout II Traveler was posted for sale on Bring a Trailer late last week. The head-turning 4×4 has been treated to a number of significant upgrades, including the addition of a third row of seats and a totally...
Robb Report

This Iconic 1940s Flying Boat Will Be Returning to the Skies Next Year

A true aviation icon is about to be reborn Down Under. Australian outfit Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) has decided to bring Grumman’s famous Albatross seaplane back to life for modern-day fliers. First unveiled in 1947, the flying boat was used for search and rescue by the United States Air Force, the US Navy and the US Coast Guard before the model was eventually retired in 1995. Until now, that is. AAI is planning to launch a new and improved Albatross as soon as next year. The company, which is based in Australia’s Northern Territory, received the foundation aircraft on Monday that it will...
Robb Report

The Eleanor Mustang From ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ Can Now Be Officially Reproduced, Court Rules

It just got a lot easier to add the Shelby GT500 “Eleanor” from the Gone in 60 Seconds remake to your car collection—in replica form, at least. The Shelby Trust, which owns “Shelby” trademarks, was recently victorious in its long-running copyright battle over the muscle car, according to The Drive. The ruling frees up the shop and others of its kind to build licensed GT500s that look nearly identical to the scene-stealing speed machine from the infamous 2000 blockbuster. Eleanor has proved to have much more of a cultural impact than the movie in which it appeared. (The reboot somehow managed to...
Robb Report

Thefts of Rolexes, Pateks and Other Luxury Watches Are on the Rise Around the World

Top cities around the globe, including London, Paris and Los Angeles, have seen a massive uptick in high-end watch robberies in the last year, many of which are violent. In the US, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said it has seen over 200 thefts involving at least one watch valued at $5,000 or more from January to mid-November this year. This marks a nearly 30 percent increase in watch robberies compared to the same 11-month period in 2021. Meanwhile, across the pond, members of London’s Metropolitan Police Service are seeing similar trends. Between January and September of this year, police data...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

Air New Zealand Commits to Putting a Zero-Emission Plane in the Air by 2026

Air New Zealand is doing everything it can to put a zero-emission plane in the air by 2026. The airline just announced that it has entered into agreements with four different manufacturers to develop such an aircraft. The deals are part of a project called “Mission NextGen Aircraft” that is integral to the company’s goal of decarbonizing its fleet by 2050. The companies that Air New Zealand is partnering with are Eviation, which is based out of Washington state; Beta, a startup out of Vermont; Volt Aero, which is headquartered in France, and Cranfield Aerospace, which has operated out of the UK...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Robb Report

300-Year-Old Idols Looted From an Indian Temple a Decade Ago Were Just Discovered in a Collector’s Home

A special unit of the Sothern Indian state Tamil Nadu’s Police force dedicated to investigating stolen idols found three antique idols, each over 300-years-old, stolen from a temple in the state’s Ulundurpettai district more than ten years ago. According to a report by The Hindu, the art collector Shobha Durairajan, who bought the artifacts from Aparna Gallery came to the attention of the Idol Wing police after she registered them with the Archaeological Survey of India. While searching her home the officers found seven antique idols Durairajan had bought from the “master smuggler” known only as Deenadayalan who died earlier this month. Durairajan was only able to produce receipts...
Robb Report

Thanks to an Uptick in Pre-Owned Watch Sales, WatchBox Is Set to Make Over $400 Million This Year

Looks like WatchBox will have plenty to celebrate this New Year’s. The longstanding secondary-market retailer predicts its sales will increase to more than $400 million and its revenue will rise by roughly 33 percent in 2022. The business has a combination of lucrative trends to thank for the influx: With the growing number of yearlong waitlists and production slowdowns resulting in limited quantities among top luxury watch brands, more and more collectors are favoring pre-owned. And, while certain highly coveted companies such as Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet continue to reign supreme, there’s also a notable growth in the interest...
Robb Report

Taste Test: Peyton Manning’s Latest Bourbon Is a Celebrity Whiskey Actually Worth Buying

Do we still care about celebrity spirits? The answer seems to be yes, but hopefully we can look pointedly at the pointless by now and realize that the liquid has to be good regardless of whose name is on the bottle. In the case of Sweetens Cove, co-founder Peyton Manning’s name might not be on the label, but he is arguably the most famous face behind the brand—and more importantly, the latest whiskey release is quite good. Actually, all of the whiskey from Sweetens Cove has been pretty good so far, from the inaugural Tennessee bourbon blend to last year’s Kennessee,...
GEORGIA STATE
Robb Report

The Late Tom Petty’s $9.8 Million Malibu Mansion Comes With Its Own Recording Studio

 When Tom Petty wrote “I’m watching the water, watching the coast, suddenly I know, what I want the most,” the opening line of his song “Something Good Coming,” he was at his beach house in Malibu. Now, the late musician’s Southern California abode is ready to inspire someone new. Compass agent Chris Cortazzo, who originally sold the oceanfront compound to Petty as a vacation home back in 2010, has just put the property back on the market for $9.8 million. Sited on Escondido Beach, the 16,691-square-foot property comprises a two-bedroom main residence and a guest house that’s currently configured as a recording studio....
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

Better Than a Hotel? You Can Now Buy Shares in Multiple Homes Around Europe to Travel in Comfort

Mélie Dunod and Nico Watzenig spent years helping clients acquire and renovate vacation homes throughout Europe. Traveling between France, Spain and Italy, they realized how limiting owning one home can be, especially with so many beautiful destinations to discover. This mindset inspired August, a co-ownership model that allows you to own the equivalent of 1/21 of five homes in five different destinations in Europe. Founded in 2018, August was built on the idea that the average owner spends just 35 days in their vacation homes per year, and the home sits empty for roughly 11 months. “The more we assisted clients with...
Robb Report

This $10 Million Australia Mega-Mansion Has a Soccer Field and a 35-Car Garage

Whether you’re a sports nut or an enthusiastic motorist, there’s no shortage of perks inside this Australia estate to keep adults and kids alike entertained.   A 32,000-square-foot mega-mansion tucked into the bushland of Brisbane has just hit the market for a whopping $10 million ($15 million AUD), and it comes with nearly every amenity you could dream of. Among its most outrageous features are an epic 35-car garage, a soccer field, a championship-size tennis court that doubles as a basketball court and a glass-framed swimming pool. Altogether, the property contains a main residence, a two-bedroom guest dwelling, a separate three-car garage...
Robb Report

This One-Person eVTOL Flies You Over Trees at 60 MPH—and You Don’t Even Need a Pilot’s License

RotorX has just opened sales of its one-seat Dragons to wannabe “Star Wars” speeder pilots willing to build their own mini-eVTOLs. The Arizona company says it will begin delivering the flying Dragons next August. The Dragon will have an eight-prop coaxial layout—think octocopter—with 16-kW electric motors, powered by lithium batteries, for each prop. The multi-engine configuration is designed for redundancy in case of a single engine failure. It will be piloted by joystick, but also comes with a “sensor-drive auto-landing system” for safety. The cool auto-hover feature is ideal for flying over your friends, hovering to gloat. The Dragon is similar...
ARIZONA STATE
Robb Report

This 23-Year-Old Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Is Now the Most Expensive One Ever Sold at Auction

How much would you be be willing to pay for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle—maybe $2,000 or $3,000 tops? Apparently some people will pay much more than that, because a bottle of 23-year-old recently sold for $52,500 at auction, setting a new record for this extremely collectible unicorn whiskey brand. The auction took place at Sotheby’s in New York as part of a collection called Whisky & Whiskey | Seasonal Spirits and The Yamazaki 55. These bottles, which included rare expressions from The Macallan as well as the revered and virtually unobtainable Yamazaki 55, brought in the grand total of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Robb Report

This Sprawling $12.2 Million Florida Mansion Has a 50-Foot Slip That Can Dock Your Day Boat

As if having waterfront views wasn’t enticing enough, one Miami mansion has its own private boat slip that’s prepped and ready for your favorite vessel. In the suburb of Aventura, this stunning home has just been hurled onto the Florida market for a cool $12.2 million. The palatial pad is one of 22 residences in the secluded, gated enclave known as Island Estates (you know, where DJ Khaled used to live). As such, a 50-foot boat slip is available at the community’s personal marina. Plus, the next owner will have access to all the amenities at Privé, the exclusive property next door: Everything from...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Car of the Week: One of Ferrari’s Greatest Analog Supercars Is Heading to Auction

Collector car auctions don’t get bigger than Mecum’s annual flagship sale at Osceola Heritage Park in  Kissimmee, Fla. This year’s edition will feature about 4,000 vehicles to be auctioned from January 4 through 15. One main attraction rolling—or roaring—across the block on Saturday, January 14, is a rare, 2003 Ferrari Enzo. Often regarded as the last in a quartet of analog supercars from the Prancing Horse, its predecessors include the 288 GTO, F40 and F50. The Enzo’s successor was the LaFerrari, whose motive power combined an engine and an electric motor, ushering in a new age of supercars and making models...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Robb Report

This Rule-Breaking 50-Foot Yacht Is What Would Happen if Salvador Dalí Designed a Boat

Let’s just say the D50 is a boat Spanish artist Salvador Dalí would’ve have approved of—one that breaks all the usual rules and creates a fresh design. The new flagship of disrupter Spanish builder De Antonio Yachts is a sleek 50-footer that starts out looking unconventional but then really takes a turn towards the bizarre. On the bow is a large soaking pool for two. At the other end, another twist. The D50 looks like it should have a pair of diesel-powered stern drives, but instead there are a quartet of Mercury Verado outboards hidden beneath the rear sunpad.  And while this...
Robb Report

Carroll Shelby’s One-of-a-Kind 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet Is Heading to Auction

The late Carroll Shelby knew a thing or two about the Ford Mustang. This is why it’s so noteworthy that one of his finest personal ‘Stangs is about to go up for grabs. Next month, Barrett-Jackson will auction off the automotive legend’s 1968 Mustang Black Hornet as part of its annual Scottsdale sales event. This isn’t just a car that quickly passed through Shelby’s collection, either. It was actually part of it for 40 years. The Black Hornet was Shelby’s tribute to the Mustang Green Hornet concept that he worked with on Ford in 1967. That muscle car, which would eventually come...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

Free Gift With Purchase? These NYC Penthouses Come With a $50,000 Private Jet Voucher

If you’re going to go all in on a penthouse, it should at least come with a few perks. Now, a luxury residential tower in Manhattan is prepared to throw in a hefty air-travel credit as an added enticement.  One United Nations Park in Midtown East has recently partnered with Blade, a private aviation platform, to offer its remaining penthouse buyers an exclusive incentive: Buying a top unit will include a $50,000 voucher that can be put toward any of the company’s air services. Think helicopter rides to the airport, seaplane transfers to the Hamptons or a private jet that will whisk you off to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This Pristine Porsche 911 Turbo S Just Sold for a Record $1.3 Million at Auction

As car collectors continue to revel in ‘90s nostalgia, the most iconic rides of the decade are spiking in value. Case in point: a Porsche 911 Turbo S 3.6 from 1994 just sold for nearly $1.3 million on Bring a Trailer. The online auction, which wrapped up on Friday, December 9, garnered a total of 33 bids that pushed the final hammer price to $1.27 million. It’s the most ever paid for a 964 Turbo on BaT. One look at the classic ride and the seven figures make perfect sense. The 3.6-liter turbocharged 964 was introduced in January 1993 and offered through...
Robb Report

Robb Report

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy