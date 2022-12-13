Eczema is characterized by periods of intense symptoms (known as flare-ups), and periods of lesser or no symptoms (called remission). Eczema flares can last for two weeks or more, depending on what's causing the flare. Identifying the cause of the flare and treating it promptly can help get you to remission more quickly. Unfortunately, there's no cure for eczema, but its symptoms can be managed.

