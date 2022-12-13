Read full article on original website
Chris Paul gifted fellow Winston-Salem State graduates a starter bank account worth $2,500
Think about this scenario. You are heading back to play in the city where you had the best years of your NBA career. Your team has had an up-and-down season and is currently on a five-game losing streak. You go out, dish out 13 assists, and help your team end that season-long five-game losing streak, and that is not even the best part of your week.
Bol Bol’s spinning, coast-to-coast dunk was as beautiful and weird as he is
Bol Bol was always supposed to be an elite basketball prospect. Coming out of high school at Nevada’s Findlay Prep, Bol was considered a top-5 recruit in a class that also included Zion Williamson, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Anfernee Simons, and many more. I wrote a feature on Bol as a high school player and imagined greatness in his future. He committed to Oregon where he was supposed to be one of the country’s must-see one-and-done freshmen, but a season-ending foot injury limited him to only nine games.
NBA Scores: Ja Morant’s triple-double powers the Grizzlies over a top team
The NBA designs its Thursdays this way for obvious, viewership-related reasons. But they also compress their schedules on these nights because it would simply be impossible for every night to feature eight to 10 games on its docket. That would leave completely vacant days on the calendar, as teams require rest. So, instead of experiencing a Finals-like TV schedule once or twice a week, we are instead given slim pickings. But only slim in the number of games to watch; there’s more than enough meat on the available bones worth picking off and chewing on for a bit.
Three more new awards the NBA should have launched
The NBA recently unveiled six newly designed trophies named after NBA legends. The Michael Jordan Trophy: Awarded to the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player. The Jerry West Trophy: Awarded to the Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year. The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy: Awarded to the Kia NBA Defensive Player of...
NBA Trade Rumors: A long list of potential deals kicks off the deadline season
Ah yes, the time of year where NBA teams are in the mood to begin giving and receiving...not gifts, but draft assets. Not boxes and bags, but players that hopefully that will get a team over the hump - whatever the hump may look like (the playoffs, the play-in...or the NBA Draft Lottery).
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
NBA Scores: Jokic making the case for a third straight MVP
It was quite a Wednesday in the Association as 13 of the 20 teams in action scored at least 120 points, and four exceeded 130. More than a third of the way through the season for most teams, the lay of the land in the East looks a lot more clear than it does in the West. In the East, there’s not a single tie in the top seven slots, and they’re separated by a clean seven games. In the Wild West, seven games is the difference between #1 and #12, three games separate the top seven, and three teams are tied for 4th.
The Grizzlies did ‘The Wave’ on the bench while blowing out the Bucks
The Memphis Grizzlies emerged as a surprise superpower in the West last season, finishing with the second most wins in the conference and pushing the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to a tough six-game series in the second round that included Ja Morant missing the final three games with an injury. With the Warriors seemingly falling off this year, the West feels wide open, and the Grizzlies may be poised to seize it.
What if we named NFL awards after players like the NBA?
This week the NBA announced that it’s renaming its end of season awards to honor some of the greatest to ever play the game. The league MVP will now win the “Michael Jordan Trophy,” Defensive Player of the Year will win the “Hakeem Olajuwon trophy, and a newly minted “Clutch Player of the Year” is styled after Jerry West. It’s an incredible way to honor those who shaped the game, and might prompt younger basketball fans to look up videos of how amazing these players were, when they otherwise might not.
Capitals frustrated over one ‘bad minute’ in loss to Stars
WASHINGTON — The Capitals found themselves on the losing end of Thursday night’s 2-1 game against the Dallas Stars, but it didn’t feel like they put together a losing effort. Washington outshot the Stars 46-26, dominating puck possession and forcing Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger to finish one save short of his career high for a single game.
How the Cavaliers rebuild has set them up for greatness
The Cleveland Cavaliers wandered the NBA wilderness for three years after LeBron James left town for a second time in 2018. A rebuild was always going to happen post-James, but for Cleveland it was particularly painful. They weren’t just bad, but bottom-of-the-NBA bad. And the Basketball Gods chose not to smile upon Cleveland in the lottery after years of uncommon kindness.
The Warriors are in the danger zone after Stephen Curry’s injury
The Golden State Warriors forever minted themselves as the defining dynasty of this generation by rallying to win their fourth NBA championship in improbable fashion last season. Kevin Durant had moved to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson was no longer playing like an All-Star after suffering consecutive ACL and achilles tears, but Golden State ran through the playoffs anyway because of the breathtaking talent and impossible resolve of Stephen Curry, who finally took home his first Finals MVP award by almost single-handedly willing the Dubs to the title.
Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker 'week to week'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period. Petry, traded from Montreal over the summer, was injured during a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday. He will miss at least 10 games. Zucker briefly left a 2-1 win over Dallas on Monday night in the second period after blocking a shot. He returned to play in the third period but was described as “week to week” by Sullivan.
