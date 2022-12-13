It was quite a Wednesday in the Association as 13 of the 20 teams in action scored at least 120 points, and four exceeded 130. More than a third of the way through the season for most teams, the lay of the land in the East looks a lot more clear than it does in the West. In the East, there’s not a single tie in the top seven slots, and they’re separated by a clean seven games. In the Wild West, seven games is the difference between #1 and #12, three games separate the top seven, and three teams are tied for 4th.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO