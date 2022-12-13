Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Russia's Asian Oil Flows Show Signs of Wobbling
There are tentative signs that key Russian oil exports from a port in Asia are dipping following G-7 sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues. Since Dec. 5, buyers of cargoes from Russia have only been allowed to access industry standard insurance and an array of trade-critical services if they pay $60 a barrel or less. Shipments of from the Asian port of Kozmino are about above $10 above that, meaning they need to make alternative arrangements.
US News and World Report
Mexican Cartels and EU Criminals Cooperate to Smuggle Drugs to Europe and Beyond-Report
(Reuters) - Mexican cartels and criminal groups in the European Union work together to traffic methamphetamine and cocaine from Latin America to Europe, according to a report published on Wednesday by Europol and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration. According to the report, the first such joint initiative involving both agencies,...
Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday sought US help in pressing Ethiopia into an agreement on a mega-dam that the parched Arab country sees as an existential threat. The previous US administration of Donald Trump, a close ally of army chief turned president Sisi, sought to negotiate a solution and cut off aid to Ethiopia after accusing Addis Ababa of failing to engage in good faith.
‘Extraordinarily dangerous time’ for world, warns armed forces chief
The world is going through an “extraordinarily dangerous time” as war rages in Europe and confrontations escalate between the West and China, North Korea and Iran, the head of Britain’s armed forces has warned.Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen “naked aggression and territorial expansion”, said Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, along with “extraordinary vilification and hatred, ethnic scourges, sub-human labelling and war crimes including summary executions”.The war means “millions are put at risk of famine” while further afield “hundreds of millions are suffering the pressure of increased energy prices, inflation, job losses, and the consequences that follow, whether mentally or physically”.The...
Red Cross fears 'enormous suffering' in 2023
The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross warned Wednesday "an enormous level of suffering" awaits the world in 2023 with famine spreading. Mirjana Spoljaric, who took over at the ICRC in October, told a Geneva press conference: "We expect an enormous level of suffering.
Putin accuses West of 'robbery' through sanctions in national speech on flagging economy
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of "robbery" operating under the guise of international sanction as penalties bite Moscow's economy.
Comments / 0