Chris and Andy talk about the news that Warner Bros. Discovery will be canceling several more shows, as well as taking shows like Westworld off the HBO Max platform (1:00). Then, they try to decipher what is going on with the DC Universe after James Gunn announced that he’s writing a new Superman movie and that Henry Cavill will not be returning (35:02). Finally, they make their pitch for why you should be watching The English (46:08).

1 DAY AGO