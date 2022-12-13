Read full article on original website
“What a fucking stupid movie—the only way it could be good is if James Cameron directed it.”. And with that thought, film history was born. Three years before James Cameron debuted Avatar and more than a decade before Jason Momoa’s Aquaman swam to over $1 billion, Cameron teamed with an up-and-coming movie star for his own Aquaman and set the record for highest-grossing opening weekend. Or at least that’s what happened on seasons 2 and 3 of HBO’s seminal bro-comedy series Entourage.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ With Producer Jon Landau
Matt is joined by film producer Jon Landau to talk about his latest project Avatar: The Way of Water and creating the most successful movie of all time with Avatar. He talks about managing the sky-high expectations of the sequel, his dynamic with director James Cameron, the biggest challenge they faced during production, as well as the movie-going industry at large and what it should be doing to help the theatrical experience thrive.
‘Across the Spider-Verse,’ DC News, and Armchair CEO
The Midnight Boys return to talk about the newest trailer for Across the Spider-Verse and what they hope to see in the long-awaited sequel (06:43). Then, they discuss the multiple stories of big changes to the DCEU slate (13:49) and later play another game of armchair CEO with James Gunn’s new DC (39:49).
Is Streaming TV Broken?
Chris and Andy talk about the news that Warner Bros. Discovery will be canceling several more shows, as well as taking shows like Westworld off the HBO Max platform (1:00). Then, they try to decipher what is going on with the DC Universe after James Gunn announced that he’s writing a new Superman movie and that Henry Cavill will not be returning (35:02). Finally, they make their pitch for why you should be watching The English (46:08).
