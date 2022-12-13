Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car
Ford has a recipe that works. The legacy carmaker has bet on the development of electric versions of its emblematic gas car models. It currently has three models: the Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover/SUV, the F-150 Lightning pickup/truck and the e-Transit van. Each targets a distinct customer base and -- hugely important -- all three vehicles are in market segments with lucrative profit margins. Other models will be added to these three in the next few years.
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry
The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
Tesla Rolls Out 10 Upgrades to Model 3, Model Y, Model X, Model S
Tesla owners are now able to deploy an update to their vehicles that enhances their user experience when they are in or out of their Model 3, Model X, Model S or Model Y.
theevreport.com
Mullen Automotive Receives Purchase Order from Randy Marion Automotive Group for 6,000 Class 1 EV Cargo Vans
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announced a purchase order for 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans from Randy Marion Isuzu, LLC (“RMI”), a member of the Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA”). The firm order agreement is valued at approximately $200 million.
electrek.co
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
theevreport.com
Toyota Announces Collaboration with Oncor to Accelerate EV Charging Ecosystem
PLANO, Texas – Toyota and Oncor Electric Delivery (Oncor), a Texas-based electric transmission and distribution company, have agreed to collaborate on a pilot project around vehicle-to-grid (V2G). This technology allows vehicles to flow energy from their battery back onto the electric grid. The effort will be led by Toyota’s Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions (EVCS) team, marking an essential first collaboration with a public utility for Toyota in the U.S. around Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).
theevreport.com
Mullen Automotive Partners with Loop Global to Deploy EV Charging Solutions
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, has entered into a definitive agreement with Loop Global Inc. (“Loop”), a full-service EV charging solution provider, to build the next generation of public and private EV charging technology, infrastructure and network solutions. The partnership will combine...
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
Why Is a Car Called a ‘Car?’
The word “car” is so short and simple, but it has a long and complex history. Take a deep dive to learn about its origins. The post Why Is a Car Called a ‘Car?’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
theevreport.com
All-New 2023 Toyota Prius Expected This January
DEL MAR, Calif. – The Toyota Prius enters the 2023 model year as a completely transformed model. With a sleek new exterior design, a reimagined interior, and an amped-up hybrid powertrain, this new Prius is built for style, performance, and efficiency. It is the hybrid reborn – without compromise.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports' Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter
Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...
theevreport.com
Stellantis to Showcase Cutting-edge eMobility at CES
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV and Peugeot Inception Concepts will demonstrate future visions of customer-focused innovations during keynote on Jan. 5. Amsterdam – Stellantis N.V. brings its vision for a new era of cutting-edge freedom of mobility to CES 2023, the greatest worldwide event for technology in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5-8, 2023.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Christmas Gift to Electric Vehicle Owners: The Holiday Update
Tesla just launched a major system update for its electric vehicles, which allows existing customers to receive upgrades remotely, and more importantly, completely free of charge: a "Holiday Update" that has interesting features, such as the incorporation of the Steam system or the possibility of holding video conferences via Zoom.
