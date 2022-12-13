Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat, corn seen down 1 to 3 cents a bushel, soybeans mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents a bushel. * Futures eased overnight as negative sentiment...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat futures weak; soybeans firm
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures dipped on Friday, with concerns about a weakening global economy deterring traders from extending gains made earlier this week. Sharp declines in equity markets and the dollar's strength added to the risk-off mood, traders said. "The market continues to lick...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes lower on fund selling
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Friday on selling by investment funds looking to take profits after a week of gains, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat posted bigger declines as a winter storm provided a much-needed boost to soil moisture across the U.S. Plains, where the crops that those contracts track are grown. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 3-3/4 cents to settle at $7.53-1/2 a bushel. * Technical support for CBOT March soft red winter wheat was noted at the contract's five-day moving averages. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures ended down 13-1/2 cents at $8.47 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat shed 7-3/4 cents to $9.11 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was up 2.6%, snapping a streak of five straight weekly declines. * MGEX spring wheat fell 1.8% and K.C. hard red winter wheat rose 1.7%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat rises on bargain buying; strong export report
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a round of bargain buying and signs of better-than-expected export demand, traders said. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 469,000 tonnes, up from 189,000 tonnes last week, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was above the high end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 150,000 to 370,000 tonnes. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 154,942 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures , the most actively traded contract, settled up 8 cents at $7.57-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat dipped 1-1/2 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel and K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery rose 9-3/4 cents to $8.60 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures fall despite strong exports; corn, wheat rise
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday on concerns that a firm dollar and a weakening global economy could slow the robust pace of exports that has supported prices since harvest, traders said. Wheat futures were strong on a round of bargain buying...
Agriculture Online
Argentine 2022/23 wheat production forecast revised down to 11.5 mln tonnes -Rosario grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 11.5 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 11.8 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sarah Morland) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022....
Agriculture Online
Indian farmers increase wheat plantings by 3% from a year earlier
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 28.65 million hectares (70.8 million acres) since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 3% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday. Farmers have also increased the area cultivating...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, with support from strong demand and dryness in South America, but gains were limited amid concerns over a slowing global economy. Wheat rose and the market was set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 21-27
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close firm on crude oil gains, export hopes
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in the crude oil market and hopes that export demand will remain robust, traders said. * Gains were limited as investors waited for most of the session for direction about the economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike decision. * Late in the trading session, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures contract settled up 2-1/2 cents at $14.82-1/4 a bushel. * Gains in the nearby contract outpaced gains in deferred months as investors bull spread the market to take capitalize on current global demand for U.S. soybeans. * Traders were expecting the recent string of purchases of U.S. soybeans to slow as supplies from South America become available on the market. * CBOT January soymeal futures settled up $7.80 at $460.10 a ton and CBOT soyoil for January delivery fell 0.57 cent at 63.55 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range from 1.5 million to 2.1 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. * Soymeal export sales were forecast between 150,000 and 370,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between 0 and 5,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains subdued as central bank guidance weighs
* Global recession worries keep lid on grain, oilseed prices * Export demand, dry weather underpin soybean prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures consolidated on Friday as negative sentiment created by central banks' interest rate outlooks hung over the market, while traders monitored weather and export news. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% to $14.70-1/4 a bushel by 1251 GMT. CBOT corn inched 0.1% lower to $6.52-3/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat edged up 0.4% to $7.60-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation. Share prices extended losses on Friday while crude oil fell. "The market continues to lick its wounds following hawkish central bank messages across the U.S., UK, and euro area," Saxo Bank said in a note. Soybeans remained underpinned by brisk export demand, as illustrated by higher-than-expected weekly U.S. export sales on Thursday that totalled 2.943 million tonnes. Soybeans and corn have also drawn support from drought facing Argentina and southern Brazil. Rainfall over recent days has not been enough for successful planting of soybeans, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. In Brazil, drought is compromising corn fields in Rio Grande do Sul state, brokerage StoneX said on Thursday. However, favourable growing conditions elsewhere in Brazil were tempering South American supply concerns. Continuing flows of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian wheat were curbing wheat prices, although traders were wary of potential disruption due to winter weather and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday's morning rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said. Prices at 1251 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 760.25 3.00 0.40 770.75 -1.36 CBOT corn 652.75 -0.75 -0.11 593.25 10.03 CBOT soy 1470.25 -3.25 -0.22 1339.25 9.78 Paris wheat 298.50 -0.50 -0.17 276.75 7.86 Paris maize 283.50 -1.00 -0.35 226.00 25.44 Paris rape 557.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -26.03 WTI crude oil 74.33 -1.78 -2.34 75.21 -1.17 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 -0.07 1.1368 -6.59 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise after hitting two-month low
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures rallied on Friday, rebounding from a two-month low on a round of end-of-week bargain buying. Cattle futures also were firm despite concerns about waning demand, traders said. Cash market strength added support to both hogs and cattle. CME February lean hogs...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall on poor demand outlook
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle and hog futures weakened on Thursday, with traders expressing concerns about both domestic and export demand due to prospects for a softening global economy. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of beef totaled 13,800 tonnes, down...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans flat, face weekly decline on global recession fears
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Friday, with the market poised for a weekly decline as concerns over slowing global economy weighed on prices. Wheat ticked lower, although the market is set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand view limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, as prices come under pressure with growing fears of a global recession, although expectations of strong U.S. demand stemmed losses. Wheat edged higher, with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures fall as storm brings moisture to Plains
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Wednesday, led lower by a sharp decline in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts as a winter storm boosted soil moisture in the parched U.S. Plains. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 1-1/2 cents at $7.49-1/4 a bushel. * Consolidation trade was noted around the contract's 5-day and 10-day moving averages. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was off 15 cents at $8.50-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat futures dropped 5-1/2 cents at $9.17-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of wheat were in a range from 150,000 to 370,000 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That compares with 189,000 tonnes a week earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Agriculture Online
UK wheat crop seen at 15.5 mln T, up 11%, ministry says
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year is estimated to have increased to 15.5 million tonnes, up 11% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Thursday. The rise was driven mainly by a 9.9% increase in yields. "UK wheat, barley and oilseed rape...
Agriculture Online
Will U.S. grain exports continue to lag?
Despite the U.S. dollar dropping nearly 10% since September, U.S. exports have remained precariously slow. History has indicated that high prices often encourage end users to take a more cautious approach to buying and, therefore, only purchase on an as-needed basis. Since prices have been high since last spring (except for a drop-off in summer and subsequent rally), robust export sales into the fall months have been lacking.
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state to produce less corn amid drought - StoneX
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state will produce 4.51 million tonnes of first corn in the 2022/2023 season, less than a previously forecast 5.38 million tonnes, as lack of rains affect yields and output, according to a forecast by StoneX on Thursday. StoneX said...
Agriculture Online
Chicago futures steady as investors assess Fed remarks, weather
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat were little changed on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate guidance, while traders assessed mixed crop weather in North and South America. Grain markets were also awaiting weekly U.S. export sales figures following brisk soybean...
