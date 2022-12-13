Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
India raises base import price of palm oil, gold
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 977 971 RBD palm oil 979 977 RBD palmolein 988 993 Crude soya oil 1,275 1,360 Gold 582 565 Silver 771 699 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Agriculture Online
Argentine 2022/23 wheat production forecast revised down to 11.5 mln tonnes -Rosario grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 11.5 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 11.8 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sarah Morland) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat futures fall on fund selling; soybeans rise
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures dipped on Friday, with concerns about a weakening global economy deterring traders from extending gains made earlier this week. "Fund managers continue to interpret their supply and demand fundamentals through a lens colored by recession fears," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 21-27
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, with support from strong demand and dryness in South America, but gains were limited amid concerns over a slowing global economy. Wheat rose and the market was set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Mexico says it aims for agreement with U.S. on GM corn in January
MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States aim to reach an agreement in January over a pending Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified (GM) corn, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Friday after officials from the two countries held talks in Washington. In a statement,...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat rises on bargain buying; strong export report
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a round of bargain buying and signs of better-than-expected export demand, traders said. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 469,000 tonnes, up from 189,000 tonnes last week, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was above the high end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 150,000 to 370,000 tonnes. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 154,942 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures , the most actively traded contract, settled up 8 cents at $7.57-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat dipped 1-1/2 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel and K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery rose 9-3/4 cents to $8.60 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
UN hopeful on Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough
GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A U.N. senior official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers. "I am cautiously optimistic that we can have important progress soon," U.N. senior official Rebeca Grynspan told reporters in Geneva. She declined to give further details.
Agriculture Online
Indonesia to implement mandatory 35% biodiesel blending starting Jan 1, 2023
JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia is set to raise mandatory biodiesel blending to 35% starting January 1, 2023, as it will allocate 13.15 million kilolitres of palm-based biodiesel for the blending programme next year, said energy ministry spokesperson Agung Pribadi on Friday. Indonesia has implemented mandatory 30% palm-based biodiesel...
Agriculture Online
UK wheat crop seen at 15.5 mln T, up 11%, ministry says
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year is estimated to have increased to 15.5 million tonnes, up 11% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Thursday. The rise was driven mainly by a 9.9% increase in yields. "UK wheat, barley and oilseed rape...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains subdued as central bank guidance weighs
* Global recession worries keep lid on grain, oilseed prices * Export demand, dry weather underpin soybean prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures consolidated on Friday as negative sentiment created by central banks' interest rate outlooks hung over the market, while traders monitored weather and export news. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% to $14.70-1/4 a bushel by 1251 GMT. CBOT corn inched 0.1% lower to $6.52-3/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat edged up 0.4% to $7.60-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation. Share prices extended losses on Friday while crude oil fell. "The market continues to lick its wounds following hawkish central bank messages across the U.S., UK, and euro area," Saxo Bank said in a note. Soybeans remained underpinned by brisk export demand, as illustrated by higher-than-expected weekly U.S. export sales on Thursday that totalled 2.943 million tonnes. Soybeans and corn have also drawn support from drought facing Argentina and southern Brazil. Rainfall over recent days has not been enough for successful planting of soybeans, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. In Brazil, drought is compromising corn fields in Rio Grande do Sul state, brokerage StoneX said on Thursday. However, favourable growing conditions elsewhere in Brazil were tempering South American supply concerns. Continuing flows of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian wheat were curbing wheat prices, although traders were wary of potential disruption due to winter weather and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday's morning rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said. Prices at 1251 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 760.25 3.00 0.40 770.75 -1.36 CBOT corn 652.75 -0.75 -0.11 593.25 10.03 CBOT soy 1470.25 -3.25 -0.22 1339.25 9.78 Paris wheat 298.50 -0.50 -0.17 276.75 7.86 Paris maize 283.50 -1.00 -0.35 226.00 25.44 Paris rape 557.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -26.03 WTI crude oil 74.33 -1.78 -2.34 75.21 -1.17 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 -0.07 1.1368 -6.59 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates advance on healthy demand, low supplies
Japan ordered about 20,000 tonnes of rice this week -Thai trader. Demand healthy while supplies run low in Vietnam -trader. Aggressive government buying supports Indian market -exporter. By Swati Verma. Dec 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam rice export prices climbed to their highest since July last year as traders eyed new...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-France ups non-EU wheat export forecast, stocks outlook steady
FranceAgriMer ups non-EU soft wheat export outlook to 10.3 mln T. Morocco, China fuel brisk exports as season nears halfway point. Soft wheat stocks outlook stable as intra-EU trade, feed use cut. (Adds comments from press conference) By Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide. PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) -...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, although expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies curbed losses. Wheat prices edged higher with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close firm on crude oil gains, export hopes
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in the crude oil market and hopes that export demand will remain robust, traders said. * Gains were limited as investors waited for most of the session for direction about the economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike decision. * Late in the trading session, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures contract settled up 2-1/2 cents at $14.82-1/4 a bushel. * Gains in the nearby contract outpaced gains in deferred months as investors bull spread the market to take capitalize on current global demand for U.S. soybeans. * Traders were expecting the recent string of purchases of U.S. soybeans to slow as supplies from South America become available on the market. * CBOT January soymeal futures settled up $7.80 at $460.10 a ton and CBOT soyoil for January delivery fell 0.57 cent at 63.55 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range from 1.5 million to 2.1 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. * Soymeal export sales were forecast between 150,000 and 370,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between 0 and 5,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
Kenya's GMO maize push sowing trouble for food sector, farmers warn
Farmers say GMO maize will push them into "seed slavery" Government says GMO crops will help to boost food security. Worst drought in four decades has destroyed crops, livestock. By Duncan Miriri. MWEA, Kenya, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Dick Olela has been growing maize on his four-acre piece of land...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat, corn seen down 1 to 3 cents a bushel, soybeans mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents a bushel. * Futures eased overnight as negative sentiment...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans slip on global economy worries
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by concerns that a slowing global economy could blunt the strong demand for U.S. export offerings, traders said. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 2.943 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was up from 1.746 million a week earlier and above the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.6 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 209,600 tonnes and soyoil export sales were a net -2,000 tonnes. * CBOT January soybean futures settled down 8-3/4 cents at $14.73-1/2 a bushel. * The contract found support at its 10-day moving average. * The CBOT January soyoil contract gained 0.27 cent to 63.82 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal dropped $4.80 to $455.30 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state to produce less corn amid drought - StoneX
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state will produce 4.51 million tonnes of first corn in the 2022/2023 season, less than a previously forecast 5.38 million tonnes, as lack of rains affect yields and output, according to a forecast by StoneX on Thursday. StoneX said...
Comments / 0