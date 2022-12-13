Cutting-edge Hankook technology equips new iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV tires with exceptional mileage, comfort, and all-season performance. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire has launched the company’s first tires in the U.S. specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs). The iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are the first in Hankook’s full line of EV tires. Available in 26 sizes and rim diameters of 18 to 22 inches, iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are built with Hankook’s EVolution technology, which focuses on tread wear, noise reduction, and the unique grip performance for EVs.

