Toyota Announces Collaboration with Oncor to Accelerate EV Charging Ecosystem
PLANO, Texas – Toyota and Oncor Electric Delivery (Oncor), a Texas-based electric transmission and distribution company, have agreed to collaborate on a pilot project around vehicle-to-grid (V2G). This technology allows vehicles to flow energy from their battery back onto the electric grid. The effort will be led by Toyota’s Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions (EVCS) team, marking an essential first collaboration with a public utility for Toyota in the U.S. around Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).
Mullen Automotive Receives Purchase Order from Randy Marion Automotive Group for 6,000 Class 1 EV Cargo Vans
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announced a purchase order for 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans from Randy Marion Isuzu, LLC (“RMI”), a member of the Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA”). The firm order agreement is valued at approximately $200 million.
Hankook Tire Launches First iON Tires in the U.S., Designed for EVs
Cutting-edge Hankook technology equips new iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV tires with exceptional mileage, comfort, and all-season performance. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire has launched the company’s first tires in the U.S. specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs). The iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are the first in Hankook’s full line of EV tires. Available in 26 sizes and rim diameters of 18 to 22 inches, iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are built with Hankook’s EVolution technology, which focuses on tread wear, noise reduction, and the unique grip performance for EVs.
Mullen Automotive Partners with Loop Global to Deploy EV Charging Solutions
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, has entered into a definitive agreement with Loop Global Inc. (“Loop”), a full-service EV charging solution provider, to build the next generation of public and private EV charging technology, infrastructure and network solutions. The partnership will combine...
Faraday Future to Start Production in March 2023
LOS ANGELES – Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based electric mobility company, announced a series of strategic actions designed to support completion and launch of its Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury FF 91 Futurist EV. The Company expects to start production of a saleable FF 91 Futurist at the end...
FLO Sees Record Growth Driven by Expansion, New Contracts
QUEBEC CITY and AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator a smart charging solutions provider, saw significant growth in 2022. The company expanded its operations, opening its first-ever U.S. production facility in Auburn Hills, Mich., and saw increased charging events, employment numbers, and charging station deployments. FLO also announced noteworthy collaborations with General Motors, Hydro-Québec, and Imperial. Additionally, FLO successfully sponsored legislation to improve access to reliable EV chargers for California drivers.
Redwood to build massive battery materials campus in South Carolina
Charleston, S.C. – Today, Redwood Materials has announced that the company’s next Battery Materials Campus will be located outside Charleston, South Carolina. At Camp Hall in Berkeley County, Redwood will recycle, refine and manufacture anode and cathode components on more than 600 acres, creating more than 1,500 jobs and investing $3.5 billion in the local community. Eventually, this campus will produce 100 GWh of cathode and anode components annually, enough to power more than one million electric vehicles. However, this site also allows expanding Redwood’s operations to potentially several hundred GWh annually to meet future demand.
All-New 2023 Toyota Prius Expected This January
DEL MAR, Calif. – The Toyota Prius enters the 2023 model year as a completely transformed model. With a sleek new exterior design, a reimagined interior, and an amped-up hybrid powertrain, this new Prius is built for style, performance, and efficiency. It is the hybrid reborn – without compromise.
Nikola and Plug Working Together to Push Hydrogen Economy Forward
PHOENIX — Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and Plug Power, a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, today announced a strategic relationship focused on moving the hydrogen economy forward. The Nikola Tre fuel cell...
Stellantis to Showcase Cutting-edge eMobility at CES
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV and Peugeot Inception Concepts will demonstrate future visions of customer-focused innovations during keynote on Jan. 5. Amsterdam – Stellantis N.V. brings its vision for a new era of cutting-edge freedom of mobility to CES 2023, the greatest worldwide event for technology in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5-8, 2023.
