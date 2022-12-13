ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

COVID-19 tests recalled over false negatives

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJ9lP_0jgx64oh00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Several production lots of COVID-19 tests are being recalled because there is an increased chance they may give false negative results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves around 11,102 Detect COVID-19 Tests. The tests were shipped to customers from Jul 26, 2022, through Aug. 26, 2022.

Detect Inc. says that while they have not received any reports of false positives, it is recalling the tests out of an abundance of caution.

Lot Number Use By Date Number of Tests Shipped
HB264 1/1/2023 7,382
HY263 1/1/2023 1,800
HY264 1/1/2023 1,920

The lot numbers can be found on the side of the test box along with the use-by date. The following products are subject to recall:

Location of lot number and use-by date (Photo//FDA)

Anyone with the recalled COVID-19 tests should throw them away and contact Detect Inc. for a full refund. The company said if a person tries to use the recalled tests in the company’s app, they will be alerted about the recall.

Father of missing student: ‘It doesn’t add up’

Anyone with questions can contact Detect Inc. at (855) 322 3692 or email the company at support@detect.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man convicted on conspiracy charges in ODU student's death looking to have case dismissed

Man convicted on conspiracy charges in ODU student’s …. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection …. According to police, 25-year-old...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy