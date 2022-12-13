Legendary college football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died late Monday night from complications related to a heart condition, the school announced Tuesday morning.

Leach, 61, was hospitalized on Sunday after suffering what was reported to be a massive heart attack at his home in Starkville.

The former Texas Tech and Washington State head coach had just finished his third season with the Bulldogs, and was preparing his team to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2.

In a statement, Leach's wife and four adult children thanked fans and the college football community for the outpouring of support.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Mississippi State President Mark E. Keenum said Leach was a giant in the game.

"Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things."

On the field, Leach enjoyed great success, compiling a career record of 158-107 and helping to popularize pass-heavy attacks through his "air raid" offensive scheme. His best seasons came with 12th-ranked Texas Tech in 2008 and 10th-ranked Washington State in 2018, with both teams finishing 11-2, and his 158 wins were good for second-most among active SEC coaches and fifth-most among active Power 5 coaches.

Leach coached several future notable NFL players, including Michael Crabtree, Danny Amendola, Andre Dillard, and Gardner Minshew. As well, his coaching tree includes many former and current notable head coaches, including Lincoln Riley, Dave Aranda, Sonny Cumbie, Dana Holgorsen, Seth Littrell, Art Briles, Ken Wilson, Neal Brown, Josh Heupel, Eric Morris, Sonny Dykes, Kliff Kingsbury, and Ruffin McNeill.

In addition to his success, Leach was long regarded as a media darling and one of the most colorful characters in college football's coaching ranks, often making silly and bizarre remarks to reporters at press conferences. At Texas Tech his fascination with the history of pirates became a celebrated meme, and he famously implored his players to "swing their swords" as a sort of rally cry.

Leach joined Mississippi State ahead of the 2020 season, after eight seasons with Washington State from 2012-19 and a 10-year run with Texas Tech from 2000-09. The Bulldogs went 8-4 overall and 4-4 in conference play this season.

He left Lubbock amid scandal following the 2009 season, after he was fired with cause for allegedly locking a concussed player in a dark room. He later sued the school to recover the lost salary.

According to Mississippi State, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett would be taking over head coaching duties.

For the school and football program, Leach's sudden death came as a shock after he had just wrapped up his third season.

"Mike's death also underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives," Keenum said. "Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That's a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them."

