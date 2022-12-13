Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
What drove Appen’s (ASX:APX) shares over 2% higher today?
Appen Limited appointed Armughan Ahmad as the new CEO and president today (15 December 2022). Shares of Appen reacted positively to the news, up 2.509%. Mr Ahmad will take on his position on or before 30 January 2023. On 15 December 2022, Australia-based information technology company Appen Limited (ASX:APX) announced...
kalkinemedia.com
What's happening with BHP's (ASX:BHP) shares lately?
BHP’s shares were spotted trading in the red territory today (15 December), down 1.058%. ASX 200 Materials sector was also performing negatively on the ASX. Shares of Australian iron ore miner BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) were seen dipping in today morning’s (15 December 2022) trading session. One share of BHP was valued at AU$45.820 with a loss of 1.058% as of 10:44 AM AEDT.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Australian Ethical Investment (ASX:AEF) making headlines today?
Australian Ethical shared an earnings guidance and business update on 15 December 2022. The firm has witnessed a growth in its funds under management for the November month. Australian Ethical expects its underlying profit after tax for the half year ending 31 December to be between AU$4.5 million and AU$5.0 million.
via.news
Quaker Chemical Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Vodafone (VOD), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), Prudential Financial (PRU) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Pilbara (ASX:PLS) shares heading south?
Pilbara has sold two cargoes for a combined total of 10,000dmt at an average price of US$7,552/dmt. Compared to previous month auction, the average price has decreased from US$7,805/dmt to US$7,552/dmt. Tantalum and lithium explorer and producer Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) on Thursday (15 December 2022) shared the results of...
msn.com
S&P 500 Down Over 1%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 33,694.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.57% to 11,063.55. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.11% to 3,954.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by just 0.1%...
4 Stocks That Have Run out of Energy
Amid major macroeconomic headwinds, consumer confidence declined to its lowest since July. In addition, the bear market rally is likely to continue into next year. Hence, fundamentally weak stocks SoFi...
Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO to fuel global expansion
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "VFS" to fund its expansion with a planned plant in North Carolina.
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Boralex, Innergex Renewable Energy, Northland Power
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Boralex, Innergex Renewable Energy and Northland Power, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * ATS Automation Tooling Systems : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; C$53 PT * Boralex Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$44 from C$45 * Innergex Renewable Energy : Scotiabank raises target price to C$19.25 from C$18 * Northland Power Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$52 from C$49 * Transalta Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$17.50 from C$17 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Altius Minerals : National Bank of Canada initiates with outperform rating; C$26.5 PT * Ascot Resources Ltd : Stifel GMP cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.60 * ATS Automation Tooling Systems : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; C$53 PT * BCE Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to C$68 from C$67 * Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$14.75 PT * Boralex Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$44 from C$45 * Crew Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$9 target price * Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to C$19.25 from C$18 * Keyera Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$36 from C$35 * Northland Power Inc : Atb Capital Markets raises target price to C$52 from C$51 * Northland Power Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$52 from C$49 * Peyto Exploration & Development : Canaccord Genuity resumes with hold rating; C$16.75 PT * Tamarack Valley Energy : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$6 PT * Transalta Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$17.50 from C$17 * Transalta Renewables Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$15.5 from C$16.5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
NZ’s Contact Energy (NZX: CEN) joins group of sustainability leaders
Contact Energy is now a part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. The company said its Contact26 strategy is paying off. As a part of the strategy, the company plans to increase its renewable energy electricity generation and close thermal and gas-fired plants. Contact Energy Limited (NZX: CEN) has been...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX gold stocks with good annual returns in past 12 months
Superior Resources discovered Queensland’s new future metals provinces recently. Santana Minerals has revealed the assay results of the New Rise and Shine site eclipse with earlier average grades of Mineral Resource Estimate. Askari Metals intersected a zone of average gold mineralisation of 17.41 g/tonne at the Easter Gift site...
datafloq.com
India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
ValueWalk
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Energy Stocks In November 2022
Unlike most other sectors, the energy sector has performed well this year. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up oil and gas prices initially. Rising global production and supply, along with the U.S. releasing millions of barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, pushed down gasoline prices to pre-Ukraine war levels by August.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Reitmans Canada Ltd Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
* REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS. * REITMANS CANADA LTD - Q3 REVENUE INCREASED BY 15.4% TO $205.6 MILLION. * REITMANS CANADA LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
streetwisereports.com
Silver Producer Yields Record Revenue in Q3/22
The Q3/22 financial results of Silver X Mining Corp. (AGX:TSX.V) were notable for record revenue and production and revenue from its flagship Nueva Recuperada project in Peru, and the company's first-ever net gain reported Red Cloud Securities mining analyst Timothy Lee in a Nov. 29 research note. "Overall, these are...
NASDAQ
Australian shares climb on boost from miners
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed on Friday after a three-session slide, as easing COVID-19 restrictions in top trading partner China boosted hopes for export demand revival. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% by 2331 GMT, but was on track for its worst week since Sept. 30. S&P...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp - On Dec 9,Co Issued An Aggregate Of 8.7 Million Common Shares Of Co To Certain Shareholders Of Biosteel Sports Nutrition Inc - Filing
* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - ON DEC 9,CO ISSUED AN AGGREGATE OF 8.7 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO TO CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS OF BIOSTEEL SPORTS NUTRITION INC Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles
(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close) Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's bid. TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday for a sixth straight session as weaker oil prices dragged on energy shares and investors weighed the risk of central banks raising interest rates too much for the economy to handle.
NASDAQ
Additional Support Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 700 points or 3.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 19,450-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Friday. The global...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2 downward over the last 60 days. Banco ntander Brasil (. BSBR...
Comments / 0