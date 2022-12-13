ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Why now could be the best time to upgrade your printing hardware

With all that has changed in the world of work over the past few years, it can be reassuring to note that office printers are still very much important to many of us, whether you're back in a company workplace or working from a home office. Providing a vital way...
TechRadar

Amazon's best standing desk deals

Looking for the best deals on standing desks for your home office? Check out Amazon's current selection of top standing desk deals. These offers are constantly changing, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates on the best deals available on Amazon. (Not in the US? Scroll...
TechRadar

15 best last-minute gifts from Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

December 25 is inching closer and closer, and if you're still searching for that perfect present, then you've come to the right place. We've been scouring the web to bring you the best last-minute gifts from popular online retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. We've searched for best-selling gifts that arrive in time for Christmas, and as a little bonus, every item we've listed is also on sale.
TechRadar

Microsoft bans cryptomining in Azure

Microsoft has officially banned cryptomining within its Azure cloud services in a rather inconspicuous way. An update (opens in new tab) to its Universal License Terms for Online Services, which mainly applies to its cloud platform, states that "mining cryptocurrency is prohibited without prior Microsoft approval." The post goes on...
TechRadar

The first totally wireless TV can be stuck to any wall you like

We regularly bemoan how standardized TVs have become in recent times, but that criticism can’t be levelled at the just-announced wireless 4K OLED TV from US start-up company Displace. The 55-inch 'Displace TV' has a relatively light weight of under 20lbs and somewhat uniquely runs on rechargeable batteries. Intriguingly,...
TechRadar

HDD storage costs could continue to plummet

In a world where everything is getting more expensive, and many computing components have hit record highs, there may be some good news coming in the storage world. Cloud storage (opens in new tab) specialist Backblaze reckons that HDD prices are set to plummet even further, which could be good news for the casual user.
TechRadar

Urbanista's 'endless' solar-powered wireless earbuds are now available to buy

Having created something of a stir back in the summer when first announced, Urbanista’s potentially ground-breaking Phoenix solar-powered true wireless earbuds are now finally available to buy. Originally unveiled back in August, the first-of-their-kind buds can be juiced up via a Powerfoyle solar cell panel on the charging case.
TechRadar

I swapped my Apple Watch Ultra for a cheaper Garmin, and I don't regret it

For a couple of weeks, I was using the Apple Watch Ultra to track my runs, and I absolutely loved it. I’m not normally an Apple Watch user on a day-to-day basis, so getting to grips with some of the Ultra’s new features, like its ability to calculate running power without utilizing a heart rate monitor, was enlightening.
TechRadar

Run your own ecommerce platform with PrestaShop

Creating an online store is a great way to generate side income or start your own business. PrestaShop is a free, open-source ecommerce platform that enables you to easily create your own store. To use PrestaShop, you will need web hosting, which will provide the server infrastructure and software you...
TechRadar

macOS Ventura problems: how to fix the most common issues on your Mac

Apple’s macOS Ventura is the latest and greatest operating system to land on the Mac, and it comes with a host of fantastic features for a range of use cases. But that doesn’t mean it always runs smoothly. In fact, it can have its fair share of frustrating problems and glitchy mishaps.
TechRadar

12 last-minute Christmas gift ideas that arrive before the big day (and don't suck)

We're under two weeks away from Christmas now but there's still some time left if you're scrambling to finish your shopping. We've rounded up a few decent last-minute Christmas gift ideas just down below - including items that are actually useful and not simply destined for the re-gifting pile (in our humble opinion).
TechRadar

How to install a free ERP software called Dolibarr

Dolibarr is a powerful open-source ERP and CRM program that’s useful for businesses of all shapes and sizes. It comes with a suite of features, including everything from basic HR tools to marketing and productivity integrations. It’s also a super user-friendly option once you’ve got it going.
TechRadar

How to install live chat software with Sales Syntax

Sales Syntax (opens in new tab) is an open-source customer relationship management (CRM) program that focuses on providing a high-quality live chat experience. Its user interface is outdated, but there are several useful tools on offer. The program is free to use, but being a self-hosted program, you will need...
TechRadar

The essential tech supporting SMBs

Dell’s Sarah Burkhart on identifying the right devices for your small or medium-sized business. Technology has long sat at the heart of businesses of all sizes, and the developments of recent years have led to these organizations relying more heavily on their tech than ever. But for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the importance of technology does not necessarily match the amount of resource they have to support it.
TechRadar

Amazon last-minute Christmas gifts: Echo, Kindle, Fire tablets and more

Christmas is less than two weeks away, and if you're still searching for last-minute gifts, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best last-minute Amazon Christmas gifts, which include its best-selling devices like the Echo smart speaker, Fire tablets, Kindles, and more today. Amazon's device deals just happen to make fantastic gifts, so you can not only score a bargain, but you can also cross someone off your shopping list.
TechRadar

Build your own calendar application with WebCalendar

WebCalendar (opens in new tab) is an open-source application you can use to create a private online calendar, a multi-user calendar for collaboration, or a public event calendar that’s viewable by all. It supports email reminders, multiple calendar views, and 30 languages. The latest stable version of WebCalendar, version...
TechRadar

Using a VPN? Find out whether it is leaking data with this set of tools

If you’re keen to beef up the tools in your online privacy arsenal there’s never been a better time to get armed with a Virtual Private Network, or VPN as it’s more commonly referred to. Choosing one of the best VPNs (opens in new tab) can help to keep you safe and secure when you’re online, especially if you spend a lot of time browsing the internet.

