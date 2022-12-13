Read full article on original website
Drew Brees Lands Job as College Football Coach
Drew Brees is heading back to college football. On Thursday, the Purdue Boilermakers football team announced that the Super Bowl champion quarterback will serve as an assistant coach as the team prepares for and play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines and will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes as well as participate in recruiting activities.
TNF: The Seahawks are in the playoff hunt, who woulda thunk it?
Week 15 kicks off with an NFC West rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. It’s been a while since a Niners-Seahawks game this late in the season had playoff ramifications for both teams. But here we are in mid-December with the 49ers sitting atop the...
Tyreek Hill is complaining about lack of targets in K.C.? Is there no way to make receivers happy nowadays?
Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, Tyreek Hill is fourth in the NFL in targets, behind only Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and former teammate Travis Kelce. Yet despite this hefty usage in the Chiefs’ offense, Hill wanted more. In an...
Leave it to the Raiders to exploit the rules
A week ago on Thursday Night Football, the NFL world paid witness to a pretty odd kickoff strategy from the Las Vegas Raiders during their game against the Los Angeles Rams. After the first drive of the game resulted in a Raiders touchdown, kicker Daniel Carlson had to boot the ball away, but he didn’t do so in a traditional fashion. Carlson opted for a holder, which is a totally normal thing in certain situations. If the ball consistently falls off the tee due to wind or other weather-related issues, kickers will often ask for help from a teammate to keep the ball on the tee. However, this game was being played at SoFi Stadium — indoors— meaning there were no weather issues to speak of. Why was the holder necessary then?
Bowl games are now more like the preseason than the postseason
Everything they’ve done all season has led up to this game: The [insert sponsor] Bowl. These teams worked all season long so that they could get six wins and the opportunity to play in the postseason. At least that’s what bowl games are supposed to be: The culmination of the season. But if anything they’re just a preview for the following one.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Which NBA title contender will Jae Crowder join?
Championship NBA teams have always revolved around star players, but the glue guys/role players make it possible for franchises to become title contenders. There are stars all over the Association, but only those with the best supporting casts can make deep runs into the postseason year after year. Regarding role players, Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns has been one of the more prominent “others” in the league over the past few years. Now that his tenure with the Suns appears to be finished, teams are lining up in anticipation of acquiring Crowder.
Trading Kyler Murray isn’t the worst option for Arizona
In the 24 games since the Arizona Cardinals started 7-0 in 2021, the team is 8-16. They were embarrassed by the Rams in the playoffs, Deandre Hopkins had to sit out six games due to a positive PED test, Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury either think their dysfunctional relationship is normal or are apathetic toward it, and now the franchise QB who just received a massive contract extension has a torn ACL.
Bettors backing 3-win Bears over 1-loss Eagles… am I getting that right?
The Chicago Bears are coming off a bye week. That is pretty much the only advantage they have over the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. Still, despite the obvious disparity in talent between the two squads, bettors seem inclined to reach for the stars, just as they did with the Texans over the Cowboys last weekend.
DeVante Parker would like some answers
A player signaling for medical help for an injured teammate is nothing new. Lawrence Taylor called for it after he saw what did to an opponent’s leg. Yes, some players work themselves into a frothing-at-the-mouth frenzy to psychologically prepare themselves for the physical battle they are about to partake in, but they can be snapped out of it if they see a snapped body part.
The disastrous Russell Wilson still has more MVP bets than Patrick Mahomes... what?!
Russell Wilson has been arguably the biggest disappointment of the 2022 NFL season, and that’s saying a lot considering the Los Angeles Rams are fresh off a Super Bowl and currently hold a top-five draft pick. Wilson was brought to the Mile High City in exchange for a king’s ransom, but he was worth it, considering he’d be shoved into a division with two of the best young quarterbacks in the game as well as a Raiders’ offense that just obtained arguably the best wide receiver in all of football, and told “Alright. Make us a Super Bowl contender.” He hasn’t done that.
The Big Lead’s ‘2022 Sports Media Awards’ were given to a bunch of white dudes
The same people keep picking the same people because they only surround themselves with the same people. No, this isn’t a column about the lack of diversity when it comes to the NFL and how owners love to hire mediocre white coaches who they’re “comfortable with” instead of tapping into a pipeline of overqualified Black candidates. This is about how the lack of diversity in sports media follows the same recipe.
Finally, the Warriors know how it feels to have the rug pulled out
It’ll be OK. It’ll be OK. It’ll be OK. At least that’s what Golden State Warriors fans are telling themselves this season. Currently sitting at 14-15, Steph Curry and Co. are 10th in the West, right on the bubble for a play-in game. Even after Draymond...
From drug suspension to blunt ambassador, Ricky Williams is rolling his own path
RICKY WILLIAMS was sitting on a couch in a smoke-filled room, blazing a joint to celebrate his cannabis lifestyle brand “Highsman” during one of the biggest sports weekends of the year. A pronunciation guide might note that Williams’ brand sounds exactly like Heisman, as in the college football...
NBA answers G.O.A.T. debate by picking MJ over LeBron for MVP trophy’s namesake
LeBron James’ fans must simply concede. The charade is over. That flimsy argument is washed. James isn’t the G.O.A.T. And who said so? Who settled this long-running barbershop debate? Well, the NBA, itself. This week, the league announced it was naming some of its most prestigious awards after...
