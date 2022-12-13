A week ago on Thursday Night Football, the NFL world paid witness to a pretty odd kickoff strategy from the Las Vegas Raiders during their game against the Los Angeles Rams. After the first drive of the game resulted in a Raiders touchdown, kicker Daniel Carlson had to boot the ball away, but he didn’t do so in a traditional fashion. Carlson opted for a holder, which is a totally normal thing in certain situations. If the ball consistently falls off the tee due to wind or other weather-related issues, kickers will often ask for help from a teammate to keep the ball on the tee. However, this game was being played at SoFi Stadium — indoors— meaning there were no weather issues to speak of. Why was the holder necessary then?

1 DAY AGO