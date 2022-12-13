Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
AOL Corp
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's grandfather says family is 'completely devastated' as new details emerge
New details about Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death are emerging. Hollywood was stunned this week after the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge/contestant was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room. The coroner ruled the 40-year-old's death, on Tuesday, a suicide. "We had no...
Polygon
Wonder Woman 3 director speaks out on cancellation, still working on Rogue Squadron
Patty Jenkins, the director of the two Wonder Woman movies starring Gal Gadot, has spoken out about the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 by Warner Bros. which was reported by The Hollywood Reporter last week. Jenkins posted a statement to Twitter which asserted that she “never walked away” from the...
Polygon
What we know about Avatar 3, 4, and 5
Avatar: The Way of Water has finally arrived, a full 13 years after its predecessor. But with the movie poised to be a smash hit, and Avatar 3, 4, and 5 plans announced a decade ago, it’s hard not to immediately look ahead at what’s next for the world of Pandora and the larger Avatar universe.
Polygon
Where is horror going? We asked Barbarian director Zach Cregger
To celebrate Polygon’s 10th anniversary, we’re rolling out a special issue: The Next 10, a consideration of what games and entertainment will become over the next decade from some of our favorite artists and writers. Here, Zach Cregger, former The Whitest Kids U’ Know comedian turned director of one of 2022’s breakout horror hits, Barbarian, sits down with his former WKUK costar Timmy Williams, representing horror fans everywhere, and deputy editor Matt Patches, who just so happened to work on WKUK years before joining the Polygon team, to talk about the past, present, and future of scaring the shit out of people.
Polygon
The Avatar games are canon, but won’t share any story with the Avatar movies
With Avatar: The Way of Water — the long-delayed sequel to James Cameron’s groundbreaking 2009 movie Avatar — finally hitting theaters, fans may be wondering how the new wave of tie-ins and spinoffs might tie into the promised five-movie series, three of which have already reportedly been shot.
Polygon
The masterpiece Banshees of Inisherin has a crucial 20-year backstory
At the beginning of his career, way back in 1994, Martin McDonagh wrote seven plays in 10 months. Before he was known for movies like In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, McDonagh created plays so swiftly and at such a high caliber, theaters in London and New York City needed a decade to stage the collection on both sides of the Atlantic. His latest creation, a coda of sorts to those original seven plays, has been in the works, off and on, ever since. The film The Banshees of Inisherin, which began conception in this same window of the early ’00s, took roughly 20 years for McDonagh to complete. And he needed every one of those years.
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming January 2023
Disney+ has unveiled a slate of new original programming for January 2023. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 kicks things off on Jan 4. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
Polygon
Henry Cavill moves on to a Warhammer 40K adaptation with Amazon
Henry Cavill is moving on. After the actor’s recently touted return as Superman was ruled out this week by DC Studios boss James Gunn, speculation that Cavill might respond by un-retiring from the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher has been squashed — it’s not happening. But the world’s favorite nerdy beefcake does have a new project lined up: a Warhammer 40,000 adaptation with Amazon.
Polygon
At least Disney’s National Treasure TV show gets the escape rooms right
Let’s get this out of the way: Disney Plus’ new series National Treasure: Edge of History is not the successor to National Treasure anyone hoped for. It’s not even really stepping to National Treasure: Book of Secrets, the sequel that doesn’t involve stealing historical documents (but does involve some light kidnapping of the president).
Polygon
Horizon Forbidden West’s makers are at work on ‘separate Online Project’
Guerrilla Games, makers of the Horizon series of open-world, post-apocalyptic adventures for PlayStation, is working on a “separate Online Project” set in that series’ universe, the studio said in a tweet Friday morning. Guerrilla shared the news in an open call for designers to apply for the...
Polygon
Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office total is already making waves
The box-office returns for Avatar: The Way of Water have started to roll in and they signal a massive hit for James Cameron. The mega-blockbuster, which was released on Dec. 16 in the United States, made $17 million in previews on Thursday night, as well as around $69 million so far in global markets, including China.
AdWeek
The 10 Best New TV Shows of 2022
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After praising the year’s 10 best TV shows, it’s now time to honor the new 2022 series that, despite hitting the marketplace in a year boasting more television content than ever before, still managed to make their mark and connect with audiences.
Polygon
Henry Cavill out as Superman, character will be rebooted in new movie
Just three weeks after announcing he was “back as Superman,” Henry Cavill has been forced to reveal that he won’t be playing the character in the future after all. Instead, the Man of Steel will be rebooted in a new movie being written by DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, featuring the iconic superhero as a younger man.
Polygon
What is Warhammer 40K, and why would Henry Cavill want to star in it?
Actor Henry Cavill is no longer content with starring roles as Superman or Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. He will now serve as the executive producer of the Warhammer cinematic universe, and perform as its first big star. But what is Warhammer? Why would one of Hollywood’s best and brightest want to put their time and treasure to work bringing it to life? And what characters might he choose to play?
Polygon
Adam Driver fights dinosaurs in 65! Give 65 Best Picture right now!
My heart is also open to the simple pleasures the world has to offer and that includes Adam Driver doing a Planet of the Apes and accidentally time-traveling back in time to the age of the dinosaurs and having to fight carnivorous titans with a futuristic laser gun. This is the premise of 65, a movie that really needs to be good, for my sake.
Polygon
The 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon is coming back as a comic book
This is, perhaps, reaching way back into the past for most people reading this. But for those old heads who were introduced to the Dungeons & Dragons RPG via the CBS cartoon on Saturday mornings — gulp, 40 years ago — the series is returning as a comic book this coming spring.
Polygon
Scream 6 trailer finds Ghostface hunting Jenna Ortega through New York City
Ghostface is back for another slasher in the first trailer for Scream 6. The trailer to the sequel to 2022’s Scream dropped Wednesday, after several months of social media teasing, and gave fans their first look at the latest entry in the (mostly) excellent horror series. Scream 6 is set for release on March 10, 2023.
